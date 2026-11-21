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AdvoKC Foundation, in partnership with Nigeria Info FM, Enough is Enough Nigeria, The Future Project, Learn Politics, PoliZ, Digital Future Development Initiative and Development for Underserved Communities Foundation (DUC Foundation), will host the Lagos Governorship Hustings on Friday, December 4, 2026 at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

The event will bring governorship candidates face to face with the women and young people whose lives their plans will shape. It also marks the culmination of the first phase of AdvoKC Foundation’s project, Strengthening Women and Youth Political Power Through Promise Tracking, Policy Advocacy, and Public Participation.

Candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied People’s Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) will present their plans for the state.

Lagos is Nigeria’s economic capital, with the largest youth population of any state. It is also the most consequential subnational contest in the country.

According to figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in October 2026, Lagos has 7,488,633 registered voters, the largest register of any state. INEC’s final list shows 17 parties fielding governorship candidates for the election scheduled for 6 February 2027. For a voter facing that many names on a ballot, the question is not only who is running, but what each candidate actually proposes.

The Hustings is designed as an accountability exercise rather than a debate. Each candidate will take part in a curated policy conversation led by a moderator, followed by an Open Mic session in which civil society organisations and journalists put follow-up questions to them. Questions will centre on the priorities of women, young people and vulnerable communities. Every candidate will be treated with equal courtesy and given equal opportunity to speak, in keeping with the non-partisan character of the organisers.

“We are not organising a debate. We are creating a public record of what candidates want Lagosians to believe, what they promise to do, and what citizens can hold them accountable for. The Hustings is the beginning of the accountability journey, not the end of it,” said Habib Sheidu, Project Director, AdvoKC Foundation.

“The focus on women and youth is deliberate, and it reflects the work that led to this moment. A major part of the project’s first phase has been advocacy for the proposed Gender Composition Bill across the South-West and Edo State, which seeks to address the persistent underrepresentation of women in political and public leadership. The bill proposes that neither gender should hold less than 35 per cent of political and public appointments, including commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, and positions on government boards, commissions, councils and agencies. It would also require appointing authorities to justify any departure from that threshold and to report annually on gender representation. The aim is to move gender inclusion beyond political promises and towards a legally backed framework that outlasts any single administration.

“There has been progress. In Ogun State, the Gender Balance in Political and Public Offices Bill, 2026 (H.B. No. 037/OG/2026), sponsored by the Majority Leader, Hon. Yusuf Sherif Abiodun, passed its First Reading on 21 August 2026. In Edo State, AdvoKC Foundation has engaged the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and the Office of the First Lady, securing executive-level support and presenting the proposed legislation for consideration.

“Alongside this, the project has strengthened citizen participation through promise tracking, policy engagement, and public accountability initiatives.

“The Hustings is the next milestone, giving women, young people and other citizens a direct platform to question governorship candidates and demand accountability on issues that affect their communities.

“Attendance is strictly by invitation. The event will, however, be streamed live on the AdvoKC Foundation YouTube channel, so that every Lagosian, in every local government area and in the diaspora, can watch, compare and decide for themselves.

“AdvoKC Foundation and its partners urge Lagosians, especially women and young people, to tune in on 4 December, listen closely and share what they hear. Every eligible voter should also confirm their registration status and make a plan to vote. An informed vote begins with an informed conversation.”