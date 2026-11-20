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Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s rising carrier, United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has found a unique way of etching itself in the memories of many individuals.

The airline sponsored football tournament, the Ndigboamaka Traders Cup, a three-week league game that culminated in a novelty match last Saturday with the Nigerian Customs Service football team.

A fortnight ago, United Nigeria Airlines and the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) launched the ‘United Against Cancer’ initiative to help create awareness for the early detection and treatment of cancer.

The airline will garner financial support for cancer screening and treatment of cancer patients.

United Nigeria Airlines has shown that a company does not need to operate for 10 years before it begins to support the society, making financial and other commitments to support the community.

In the five years of its existence, United Nigeria Airlines has imbibed the philosophy that stronger brand reputation and customer loyalty is built through philanthropic engagements.

The airline believes that companies that actively support local communities and operate ethically earn public trust and positive publicity. Consumers increasingly favor socially responsible brands, leading to higher customer retention.

So, on Saturday at the National stadium, Surulere, Lagos, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) football team beat the Ndigboamaka All Stars 1-0 in the novelty match that spiced the grand finale of the United Nigeria Airlines Ndigboamaka Traders Cup.

Speaking on the reason for supporting the football tournament, the Managing Director of United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Osita Okonkwo, said this was the second year the airline has supported the tournament which brings together young men from the association’s 54 member markets across Lagos State.

Okonkwo said the major reason for the sponsorship is UNA’s mission to unite people across the country and continent and the tournament fits that goal. He said the second reason was that sports deliver social, economic and health benefits.

He also said United Nigeria existed to fly people, and that its sponsorship was meant to show members the practical benefits of air travel and encourage them to fly more often.

Okonkwo revealed that as a way of helping Small, Medium Enterprises

(SMEs) to thrive, United Nigeria Airlines offered a special travel package for association members. The package is designed to help traders move their goods more easily.

Okonkwo stated that the long-term aim of building capacity as an airline was for every part of the country to be connected to every other, so that traders and businesses would not be confined to a part of the country, noting that the country is large and rich enough that Nigerians should not have to look elsewhere for opportunities, and remarked that connecting regions would help unite businesses, cultures and people.

He said United Nigeria Airlines loved to partner with groups whose members share its commitment to growth and cross-regional connection.

While speaking, the President of Ndigboamaka Traders Association, Chinedu Ukatu, described the tournament as a unity competition. He said its aim was to bring traders together beyond the market, so that they compete on the pitch rather than quarrel.

Ukatu said the first edition was sponsored by United Nigeria Airlines. He said the tournament will continue regardless of changes in its leadership, because the association itself is meant to outlast its members. He also said organisers want to take the competition beyond Lagos to traders in other states, and eventually to a larger “5.0” edition.

Ukatu said players would receive cash prizes and the association also plans to recommend standout players for sponsorship by football clubs, since trading may not be their long-term career.

The tournament started with the third-place match between Computer Village FC Vs Cooling Parts Dealers Association (COPDAS FC). The match was decided by a penalty shootout, which COPDAS won after a 1-1 draw.

The second match was the novelty match between the Ndigboamaka All Stars and the Nigeria Customs Service football team which ended 1-0 in favour of the NCS.

Reacting to the tournament, the Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, who was represented by the Deputy Controller (Admin) Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Timothy Worusen, said the NCS existed to facilitate legitimate trade and that traders can visit any customs command for guidance on what they may or may not bring in. He added that the service worked closely with other agencies, handing over seized arms and amunitions to the police, drugs to the relevant authorities, and food-related cases to a regulatory agency.

He also celebrated the customs team’s novelty-match win and said the service wanted a closer relationship with traders.

The tournament was graced by prominent Nigerians, including the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos State for the 2027 election, Funso Doherty, who said that the tournament reminded him of the old Lagos State where people come from different parts of the country to Lagos and feel at home without harassment and intimidation.

He said: “Lagos has always been a city that is welcoming. It has always been a city that has had people from all over. It’s not something of today. It goes back centuries. We, as indigenous Lagosians, we have welcomed people from everywhere. We have lived peaceably with one another. We understand that everybody brings some measure of value to the society. And it’s in peaceful interaction with one another that we can get the benefit of our respective strengths.”

Doherty, who described the tournament as a community building event, said: “It’s an event where, as a community, we come together to interact with one another. In a business community, it’s not just about the day-to-day business, it’s also about the relationships we build, the way we engage with one another within the society. And this is just an example of that. Like I said, we are supportive of it and continue to identify with it.”

Speaking about the cancer support initiative with Nigeria Cancer Society, United Nigeria Airlines said the first level of the campaign would focus on early-stage prevention, a large-scale awareness drive and the sharing of information; while the second level would address cancers that were not detected early and needed treatment.

“We have heard the news, and we have seen people who have been affected by this deadly disease. It is on that basis that United Nigeria has decided to work with the Nigerian Cancer Society in a special way to mount a campaign against cancer in Nigeria. We have looked at the programmes and activities of the Society, and we are very happy with them. We believe they need to be supported, not only by United Nigeria Airlines through the United Nigeria Airlines Foundation but also by the passengers who fly with us and book tickets on our platform,” Okonkwo said.