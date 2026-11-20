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Air Peace Limited, has said it is expanding its domestic network with the introduction of daily flight connections from the southern cities of Asaba, Anambra, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Ibadan, Port-Harcourt and Warri to Kano and back, effective Today.

“The new connections mark a significant step towards bridging Nigeria’s North–South travel gap, giving passengers faster, more convenient access between Kano, a major Northern commercial hub, and eight key Southern destinations. Beyond improved travel convenience, the expansion is expected to strengthen business links, facilitate trade, stimulate tourism and open up new economic opportunities by bringing businesses and communities across both regions closer together.

“The move reinforces Air Peace’s commitment to expanding domestic connectivity and making air travel more accessible, while supporting greater economic integration across Nigeria. Flights commence November 20, 2026, with tickets now on sale. Passengers can book via website, the Air Peace mobile app or accredited travel agent, the airline said in a statemen,” it said in a statement.