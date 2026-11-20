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Ibom Airlines Limited has reported a profit of N5.485 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, sustaining its profitability despite a challenging aviation operating environment.

The results were presented at the airline’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 17 November 2026 at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

Presenting the audited financial results, the Chairman, Mr. Mfon Udom, said the airline delivered record passenger numbers, record number of flights, and record revenue in 2025, with revenue growing by 52 per cent from N96.53 billion in 2024 to N147.03 billion in 2025. He attributed the sustained profitability to the company’s operational discipline, prudent financial management, and commitment to safety and excellent customer service.

He also emphasised the need for the Shareholder to invest further equity in the airline in 2026 to help shore up its balance sheet and position the airline for the next phase of its growth.

Representing the shareholder, Senator Effiong Bob commended the board, management, and workforce for their dedication to operational excellence and service.

In a statement, the Group Manager, Marketing & Communications for Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, said the AGM concluded with a renewed commitment to Ibom Air’s vision of becoming a world-class African regional airline, supported by financial sustainability, service innovation, and operational excellence.