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Polysmart Packaging Limited has commissioned a plant with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes of food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) in Ileke town, Ogun State, with ₦40 billion in machinery and working-capital financing from First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

At the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal said the facility would enhance Nigeria’s capacity to recover and recycle plastic waste while supporting the country’s environmental sustainability objectives.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described the investment as a demonstration of Nigerian enterprise, innovation and the opportunities created by a supportive investment environment.

FCMB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Yemisi Edun said the Bank’s support reflects its commitment to financing businesses that combine industrial development with environmental responsibility and economic opportunity.

“At FCMB, we believe that financing sustainable businesses is essential to building a resilient economy and securing long-term shared prosperity. By converting recovered plastic into new products, this plant shows how manufacturing and environmental responsibility can work together,” Edun said.

Polysmart Group Managing Director Wasiu Balogun said the investment demonstrates the capacity of Nigerian businesses to develop recycling infrastructure that serves local industry and creates opportunities across the waste-recovery chain.

“This is climate action made in Nigeria. The investment demonstrates the capacity of Nigerian businesses to develop world-class recycling infrastructure,” Balogun said.