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SYLVA ASHIMOLE pays tribute to Gregory Ibe, industrialist, academic and politician

“This was the noblest of them all: His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in him that Nature might stand up And say to all the world, ‘This was a Man!’”

I first met Dr. (later Professor) Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe in Abuja in 2006 whilst working as the General Manager in charge of Abuja and North Central Nigeria for one of the leading banks at that time. He struck me as urbane, suave, polished, well-connected, “stinkingly wealthy” accordingly to one of my younger colleagues who accompanied me to his home in an upscale Abuja neighborhood, yet he remained humble and approachable. He wanted us to be on first-name basis given his USA-type education and attitudes, insisting on calling me Sylva and my calling him Greg but I refused, insisting on respectfully addressing him either as Dr. Ibe or Chief. And I continued to do so ever since.

Even from this first meeting I was greatly amused, and enthused, on how Dr. Ibe spoke passionately about personally leading a charge to develop the infrastructure base of South East Nigeria – roads, seaports, railways, hospitals, schools, hotels, etc. Note that at this point he was just another “successful” private Igbo businessman in Abuja, and not the full-blown politician and public office seeker he was to become decades later. As he went on and on, on the crying need for massive developments to empower the people and lift the youths out of poverty I felt compelled to interject and I asked him, “But Chief, there is undoubtedly better Returns on Investments – ROI – if you invest here in Abuja, in Real Estate for example rather than troubling yourself about the South East where not much is happening by way of a support base or sustainability.

Dr. Ibe first looked at me in a very pensive manner for minutes, then jumped out of his chair like someone stung by a bee or scorpion, came to where I sat, put one arm around me and declared, almost penitently, “Sylva, you don’t understand. We MUST do it (He emphasized the word MUST!). You and I must develop the South East, or else who? And you must come to Uturu and see what I am doing there. Seeing is believing!” I politely asked next, “where is Uturu?” He responded, “It’s the small London of the South East, it’s within Okigwe in Abia State and not far from the Abia University main campus which General Ike Nwachukwu built. Come to Uturu, be my guest for one weekend or more, and as new-generation church pastors would say, ‘your life will never be the same again!’

We all laughed heartily. There and then I resolved I must visit Uturu someday and see things myself. Several months later, on one of my frequent trips to visit my parents in Owerri, I decided to take up Dr. Ibe on his offer. I phoned him. Luckily he was at Uturu, where according to him he was “chilling.” I instructed my driver to drive to Okigwe junction, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and from there to Uturu. Dr. Ibe had described how to get to the main gate of his Uturu Guest House and Resorts Complex. The Complex turned out to be a great and beautiful marvel to behold, French-type chalets and houses built in the midst of serene, large greenery, surrounded by undulating hills. I was greatly impressed by the business acumen and managerial skills of this young, far-sighted patriot. The Resorts complex was later to form part of Gregory University which Dr. Ibe the large-hearted educationist also founded and solely funded.

Dr. Ibe built several other businesses and industries across the South East States. In the political space, he emerged in 2023 as the Gubernatorial Candidate of the APGA party in Abia State and ran an issues-based non-violent campaign, lost at the ballot box and swiftly congratulated the winner, Dr. Alex Otti.

Dr. Ibe will be terribly missed by his doting family and by all who knew him as a focused, hardworking, highly-cerebral and detribalised Nigerian, a man of high ethical values. I have watched him over the years at close quarters counsel and mentor many young persons. He often said to them, quoting the motto of SAS, the elite UK commando brigade, “He Who Dares, Wins!” Truly, nothing worthwhile is impossible to accomplish or achieve by any young person willing to make the needed sacrifices.”

When my second son, a lawyer, was called to the Bar at the Nigerian Law School in Abuja seven years ago, Dr. Ibe offered my family exclusive free use of the Gregory University Guest House facilities in Abuja to host and entertain our guests. Such gestures – and there were several like this – could only have come from a noble and grand heart that cares for and rejoices with others.

Dr. (Professor) Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe died on 18 October 2026 at just 63 years of age, after a protracted ill-health, and obviously with a lot more to offer Nigerians and humanity at large. But God the Almighty knows best. Who are we, mere mortals, mere bags of sand, to question His decisions?

Adieu, Dr. Ibe, my friend and great brother. Rest well, rest in perfect peace, in the bosom of your Creator and Lord, till we meet to part no more. Amen

Dr Ashimole writes from Lagos