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PAT ONUKWULI writes that restoring sight means restoring opportunity, dignity and productive citizenship

A nation may possess the gift of sight yet remain blind to the consequences of its neglect. Across Nigeria, millions face a disturbing paradox: medical science increasingly knows how to prevent blindness, yet poverty, institutional weakness, and inadequate healthcare continue to deny many the chance to see. The tragedy is not merely that people lose their sight, but that society loses the productivity, independence and human potential that sight sustains.

This contradiction formed the compelling centrepiece of the University of Nigeria’s 254th Inaugural Lecture, delivered on October 29, 2026, by Professor Ada Aghaji, Professor of Ophthalmology and Eye Health Systems, under the evocative title, “Let There Be Sight: Building Sustainable Eye Health Systems for All in Africa.”

A distinguished ophthalmologist whose scholarship spans clinical practice and international health policy, Aghaji presented an unsettling economic reality: Nigeria loses an estimated $1.6 billion annually in productivity associated with visual impairment, while Africa loses approximately $9 billion. Globally, the corresponding burden approaches $410 billion.

These figures represent more than economic abstractions. They embody farmers unable to cultivate their fields, traders struggling to sustain their livelihoods, children deprived of educational opportunities and elderly citizens increasingly dependent on family support. Blindness, therefore, is not merely a medical condition; avoidable blindness is also an indictment of development priorities.

Perhaps the lecture’s most poignant illustration concerned two children born with congenital rubella syndrome. One, in Nigeria, encountered delayed treatment and rehabilitation, ultimately becoming blind. Another, a Somali refugee child in England, received timely surgery, spectacles and hearing aids. Similar medical conditions produced profoundly different outcomes, exposing the uncomfortable truth that geography, governance and healthcare financing can determine individual destinies.

The World Health Organisation estimates that at least 2.2 billion people worldwide experience vision impairment, with at least one billion cases preventable or yet to be addressed. Against the background of ageing populations, rising diabetes prevalence, workforce shortages and unequal healthcare access, eye health has become an urgent global development challenge.

Aghaji’s lecture consequently challenges Nigeria to move from treating blindness as an isolated clinical problem to recognising sight as essential national infrastructure. Her economic projections suggest that approximately $110 million invested in Nigerian eye health between 2026 and 2030 could generate $2.45 billion in benefits. These are projected economic gains, not guaranteed financial returns, but their policy implications are substantial.

Nigeria also has policy direction. The National Eye Health Policy, the National Eye Health Strategic Development Plan 2024–2028 and the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022 provide frameworks for equitable access, financial protection and integrated healthcare. Yet policy without implementation is aspiration without achievement.

At the November 2026 Global Summit for Eye Health, Nigeria pledged five million reading spectacles, 25,000 subsidised cataract surgeries and training for 15,000 primary healthcare workers by 2027. These commitments are encouraging, but their credibility must ultimately be measured through delivery, not declarations.

The Basic Health Care Provision Fund offers another institutional pathway for integrating eye care into primary healthcare. However, Nigeria’s persistent dependence on out-of-pocket medical expenditure raises an uncomfortable question: what becomes of universal healthcare when treatment remains financially inaccessible to those who need it most?

Aghaji’s research across 165 primary healthcare facilities in six Nigerian states provides an instructive answer. States releasing allocated primary eye-care funds recorded sixteen times as many cataract referrals as states withholding them. The lesson is unmistakable: budgetary allocation announces intention; budgetary release enables intervention.

Equally instructive is Rwanda’s experience, where sustained political commitment, community-level healthcare integration, workforce development and coordinated partnerships have improved access to eye services. Rwanda demonstrates that institutional discipline can accomplish what fragmented expenditure cannot.

Nevertheless, Aghaji cautions against equating increased surgical numbers with improved vision. A successful health system must address affordability, referral failures, inadequate personnel and treatment outcomes. More operations do not necessarily mean better sight; greater expenditure does not automatically produce greater equity.

Nigeria’s response should therefore prioritise early screening in schools, accessible community eye care, affordable spectacles, effective referral networks and financial protection for vulnerable households. State governments, private investors, professional associations and development partners must complement federal initiatives through measurable, coordinated interventions.

Ultimately, Professor Aghaji’s lecture transcends ophthalmology. It interrogates the moral and economic foundations of healthcare governance, reminding policymakers that restoring sight also restores opportunity, dignity and productive citizenship.

Nigeria cannot proclaim economic transformation while preventable blindness diminishes its human capital. The challenge is not knowledge, but the political will to translate it into accessible care. Let there be sight, not merely in our hospitals, but in our policies, priorities and national conscience.

Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst.