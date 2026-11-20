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Bennett Oghifo

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has been urged to develop national guidelines requiring independent professional verification of construction milestones before funds are released to property developers.

The call followed a resolution adopted at the 15th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, held in Sokoto State from October 12 to 16, 2026, where 77 memoranda were considered.

Among them was Memorandum 001 of 77, submitted by Assetrica, a governance infrastructure company for Africa’s real asset capital markets, providing independent verification and reporting. The resolution urged the ministry to develop guidelines linking fund releases to independently verified building milestones and compliance with construction standards.

Speaking on the development, Assetrica Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mayowa Adeosun said the proposed guidelines should clearly separate roles in the construction payment process.

“Developers should report progress, qualified independent professionals should certify the work, and financial institutions should authorise disbursements based on verified evidence. Each payment should carry a traceable record showing the amount released, the construction stage it corresponds to and the professional responsible for verification,” Adeosun said.

He added that the framework must also recognise legitimate project costs incurred before physical milestones are reached, including mobilisation expenses and procurement, while establishing accountability for all parties in the payment chain.

Adeosun further recommended a technical working group, drawing on the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Building, and the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, to define verification standards, independence protocols, and documentation requirements.

The Sokoto resolution did not emerge in isolation. On November 2, 2026, the House of Representatives, through the Office of the Speaker and the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, convened a stakeholders’ conference in Abuja on the proposed National Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, in a keynote address at the conference, called for strict escrow rules, a verifiable national register of licensed developers and a property verification portal to protect buyers and restore confidence in the real estate market.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had separately announced a validation process for a proposed National Housing and Built Environment Regulation Policy that includes mandatory developer licensing and escrow arrangements. Industry observers have drawn parallels between the proposed framework and Dubai’s regulatory model.

Under the United Arab Emirate’s Law No. 8 of 2007, every developer selling off-plan units in Dubai must open a project-specific escrow account ring-fenced from the developer’s general creditors. Funds are released only after a regulator-accredited independent consultant, approved by the Dubai Land Department rather than chosen freely by the developer, certifies that a construction milestone has been reached. Nigeria currently has no equivalent national requirement, with buyer payments flowing directly to developers without a mandatory independent check at any stage.

Meanwhile, diaspora remittance inflows into Nigeria have continued to rise. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, total inflows through international money transfer operators reached $3.8 billion in the first seven months of 2026, a 50.2 per cent increase over the same period in 2025. Property is widely regarded as a significant use of those inflows, with diaspora buyers relying on developer photographs and progress reports and having no practical ability to verify on-site conditions, particularly in the absence of independent verification.

However, the NCLHUD resolution is not yet an operative requirement. The Federal Ministry must still develop the proposed verification guidelines, and their implementation will depend on establishing technical standards, oversight arrangements, and professional accountability mechanisms.

Practical questions remain, including who appoints independent verifiers, whether buyers or developers bear verification costs, and how federal guidelines interact with state governments’ authority over land.

Speaking further, Adeosun noted that independent construction verification had moved from niche advocacy to cross-institutional consensus within a single month, with the executive, the legislature and professional bodies all pointing in the same direction.

“The question now is which process produces enforceable rules first, and how quickly the architecture of enforcement can be designed to match the ambition of the resolutions already adopted,” he said.