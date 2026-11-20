Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Victoria Ojiako

Former Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Lagos Mainland and District Society, Mrs. Blessing Osakwe-Ogo, is set to unveil her autobiography, Blessed Beyond Limits, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the ICAN Centre in the Amuwo area of Lagos.

Osakwe-Ogo, who chaired the district society between 2017 and 2018 and is currently the National Chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), disclosed this in a statement announcing the book presentation.

The 12-chapter autobiography, according to the statement, chronicles her personal and professional journey, highlighting the challenges she confronted and overcame in pursuing her career.

It also offers an account of Igbo culture, particularly the Oguta setting, before and after the Nigerian Civil War, while recounting the author’s journey from humble beginnings to professional accomplishments, which she attributes to divine intervention.

The event will be chaired by renowned lawyer, Charles Jaja, while Dr Fola Ogunsola, a Fellow of Chartered Accountants, will deliver the keynote address.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House Church is among the dignitaries expected at the occasion.

The author will also use the event to celebrate her retirement from the federal civil service.

Professional leaders, business executives and other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.