Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Ghana’s Vincent Torgah extended his lead at the Alpha Bravo Golf Classic after carding a bogey-free three-under-par 69 in the second round to take his tournament total to six-under-par heading into Friday’s final round at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate.

Torgah, who shared the opening-day lead with Nigeria’s Bulus Izang, produced a composed round featuring birdies on the eighth, 12th and 17th holes without dropping a shot. His performance opened up a two-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard as he targets another Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) title.

“I’m pleased with how I managed my game today. Making three birdies without dropping a shot is always encouraging, especially at this stage of the tournament. I have put myself in a good position, but I know I will need to stay focused and play my best golf in the final round to secure the title,” Torgah said.

Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko moved into contention after an impressive second-round performance that saw him card six birdies on the sixth, eighth, 10th, 11th, 13th and 15th holes. Despite dropping shots on the fifth and 14th, he returned a four-under-par round to take his tournament total to four-under-par, just two shots behind Torgah.

“I’m happy with the way I played today. I was able to create several scoring opportunities and convert most of them, which helped me recover from the two bogeys. Being within reach of the lead gives me a lot to play for on Friday (today), and I’ll be looking to stay aggressive while remaining patient and focused,” Okoko said.

Kenya’s Samuel Njoroge also remains firmly in contention after a one-under-par second round took his total to three-under-par. His round featured birdies on the seventh, eighth and 13th holes, with bogeys on the fourth and 16th.

“I’m pleased to remain in contention going into the final round. It was a solid round, although there were a few opportunities I would have liked to convert. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and will focus on playing consistently, taking my chances when they come and giving myself an opportunity to challenge for the title,” Njoroge said.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo sits fourth on two-under-par after returning a second- round 70, keeping himself within reach of the leaders.

The top 30 players and ties after the second round have progressed to Friday’s final round, where they will compete for the title and a share of the tournament’s US$25,000 prize purse.