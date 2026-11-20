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Kunle Adewale

Nigeria’s top-ranked tennis player, Canice Abua, will face the country’s number three seed, Michael Emmanuel, today in a highly anticipated semifinal clash at the ongoing Destiny Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship in Lagos.

Both players secured their spots in the last four with dominant straight-set victories in the quarterfinals. Abua defeated David Edward 6-3, 6-3, while Emmanuel cruised past Yaya Sani Inabo 6-2, 6-2.

Speaking with THISDAY after his quarterfinal win, Abua acknowledged the challenge ahead but expressed strong confidence based on his past record against Emmanuel.

“He is a tough opponent, but I always find a way to beat him,” an optimistic Abua said. “We met in May at the CBN Open in Abuja and also at the Championship Open, and I defeated him on both occasions. I don’t expect anything different in today’s semifinal.”

Emmanuel, however, remains undeterred and is eyeing the championship title.

“Once you reach the semifinal of a competition, you have a strong chance of winning it all,” Emmanuel stated. “I entered this tournament with a winning mentality, and that hasn’t changed.”

Meanwhile, the tournament sponsor and former Davis Cup star, Mr. Destiny Da-Silva, praised the high level of emerging talent on display at the National Stadium in Lagos.

“This year, I’ve seen a new crop of great talent in Nigerian tennis,” Da-Silva said. “We must continue to provide these players with the platform and guidance they need to build better careers. Everyone is thrilled to be in Lagos, the heart of Nigerian tennis, competing at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos .”

Looking ahead to today’s matches, Da-Silva predicted fierce competition fueled by attractive prize money and national pride.

“The fans should expect fireworks,” he added. “The players are motivated by the prize money and the drive to outplay their peers. We’ve already seen impressive groundstrokes, backhand returns, and big serves. As they advance, their game only gets sharper, and they will give their absolute best with something big waiting at the finish line.”