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Nigerians have been advised to embrace a culture of regular exercise for healthy living as physical activities significantly impact on general wellbeing.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of i-Fitness, Foluso Ogunwale, who spoke during the recent i-fitness GamesFest 2.0 held in Lagos, stressed that regular exercise in reduces the risk of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes,

He said that i-Fitness GamesFest was designed to demonstrate that physical activity could be enjoyable, accessible and integrated into everyday life rather than restricted to gym sessions.

Explaining further, he said the event was part of the organisation’s broader effort to extend fitness culture beyond its physical branches, encouraging more people to embrace exercise through recreational activities and community participation.

According to him, the first edition was held among Island branches, while the mainland edition marked the second edition with plans to make GameFest a regular event, potentially twice yearly.

Ogunwale said the organisation hoped to expand the initiative with more sporting activities and larger participation in subsequent editions.

He disclosed that i-Fitness currently operates 25 branches in Lagos, comprising 14 mainland and 11 Island locations, while its network also includes five locations in Abuja, two in Port Harcourt and one in Ibadan.

According to him, the vision was to make fitness more accessible and affordable, as he recalled with a sense of accomplishment that fitness centres were relatively scarce and expensive when the idea was conceived about 15 years ago.

Ogunwale said i-Fitness, was founded on the principle that ordinary working Nigerians should be able to afford gym membership as part of their everyday lifestyle, stressed that expanding the branch network remained important, but building a lasting fitness community and encouraging people to prioritise their health were equally central to the organisation’s mission.

“Our health and fitness is our responsibility. No matter how rich you are, you can’t delegate it. It’s something you have to do by yourself,” he said.

It was a week-long sporting delight as Opebi were crowned male football champions after a knockout tournament that ran through the day. Magodo emerged runners-up. Ago Palace overcame Acme to win the female football title.

In the track and field, Yaba put up a brilliant show ahead of other branches, winning both the male and female 100m finals. Surulere finished second. Ikorodu placed second in the female race.

Gbagada emerged champions of the tug of war event ahead of Iponri branch. In the sack race, Egbeda won the male title ahead of Magodo, while Surulere won the female race ahead of Egbeda.

Speaking on the i-Fitness GameFest 2-0, themed “Different Squad, Unstoppable Together”.

Head of Corporate Sales and Partnerships , Derick Nwafor, described GameFest as a celebration of an expanding community of Nigerians embracing physical activity and healthy living.

He said the competition provided members across 14 mainland branches with an opportunity to participate in sporting activities, interact and demonstrate that exercise could be enjoyable.

Nwafor highlighted the health benefits of regular physical activity, explaining that walking and exercise could contribute to longevity, preserve muscle mass, strengthen bones and improve cardiovascular health.

He also identified the role of regular exercise in reducing the risk of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, while maintaining physical strength as people grow older.

Nwafor encouraged people to embrace the culture of regular exercise, advised Nigerians to take part in greater workplace wellness initiatives.

According to him, i-Fitness works with companies to provide staff memberships and develop workplace fitness programmes. The organization, he said, also collaborates with health maintenance organisations to encourage integrated employee wellness arrangements.

The event also featured personal testimonies from participants on the benefits of sustained physical activity.

Alma Oputa, representing the Ikeja GRA branch, said more than three years of regular exercise had improved her physical strength, endurance and ability to participate in sporting activities.

She described fitness as a long-term commitment, stressing the importance of remaining physically active to maintain strength and independence in old age.

Another participant, athlete Delight Bekee, highlighted the community-building benefits of sporting activities, urging Nigerians to exercise regularly and pay attention to the mental-health benefits of physical activity.

Beyond plans to expand to other locations, i-Fitness is positioning GameFest as a platform for promoting participation in sports, strengthening community engagement, and reinforcing the message that fitness extends beyond gym membership to everyday healthy living.