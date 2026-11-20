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The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has been unanimously elected President of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) at the federation’s National Elective Congress held in Abuja on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Disu, an accomplished judoka and third-dan black belt holder, was unanimously elected by the 13 eligible voters present at the congress organised by the Sheriff Hammed-led Caretaker Committee.

Since beginning his judo career in 1986, he has won several medals, including gold at the 1990 National Sports Festival, the Nigerian Police Games, and various veterans’ championships. In July 2022, he won a silver medal in the veterans’ -100kg category at the 33rd U.S. Open Judo Championship. He previously served as Chairman of the Lagos State Judo Association and is currently the Patron of the Nigerian Police Judo Association.

In his acceptance speech, Disu called for reconciliation and unity within the judo community.

“This is a very important day in my life. For the first time, I have both voted and been voted for in an election, and I am deeply honoured by the confidence reposed in me.

“There is no individual winner today. The real winner is judo because the sport is bigger than all of us. It is time for reconciliation and for us to reunite everyone who has been divided. Many people contributed to the growth of this sport, and we must bring them back into the fold.

“We will reach out to our great judokas, both within and outside the country, to foster reconciliation and strengthen our federation. I sincerely thank everyone for the trust and support you have shown me.”

Also elected alongside the new President were Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba as Vice President and Barrister Emmanuel Ghahabo as Second Vice President.

Other members of the newly elected NJF board include Catherine Ewa-Ekuta, Bassey Ekanem Ekwere (Paramilitary Representative), Ika Bassey Odo (Technical Representative), Ezeri Agahata (Athletes’ Representative), Chijioke Okechukwu (NAPHER-SD Representative), David Jesuorobo Osaghae (International Representative), Dr Lawrence Ezeudu (South-East Representative), Osahon Eke (South-South Representative), Engr. Tokunbo Ajanaku (South-West Representative), Rosa Collins (NAWIS Representative), Salisu Mahmuda (North-West Representative), and Sunday Ewa (North-East Representative). Two additional members are also expected to be co-opted into the board.

According to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Sheriff Hammed, the successful conduct of the election demonstrates that Nigerian judo is on the right path under its new leadership.

“First, I want to congratulate the Nigeria Judo Federation family on the successful conduct of the election and the emergence of IGP Tunji Disu as President. As Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, I am proud that we have successfully fulfilled our mandate of facilitating a credible transition and restoring elected leadership to the federation.

“This is a new beginning for Nigerian judo. Our priority has always been the interest of the sport, not individuals. I commend all stakeholders for their cooperation and urge everyone to unite behind the new leadership as we work towards a stronger, more transparent and progressive Nigeria Judo Federation. The task now is to move forward together and take Nigerian judo to greater heights.”

Hammed also thanked the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Shehu Dikko, Chairman, and Bukola Olopade, Director-General, for their support in helping to reposition the sport and strengthen its future development in Nigeria.