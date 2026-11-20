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Duro Ikhazuagbe

Good times are coming for professional golfers in the country as organisers of the annual CIO Golf Classic have announced plans to raise the tournament prize purse from N100million to N175million at next edition.

Nigeria’s 19-year-old golf sensation, Godwin Okoko, stormed to a historic victory at the 7th edition of the tournament penultimate weekend, posting a record-breaking 22-under-par total at the Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The rising star delivered a commanding performance across the four-day championship, carding rounds of 67, 63, 65 and 71 for a remarkable 266 total, shattering the three-year-old course record by four strokes to take the lion share of the N100million on offer.

Now, tournament’s founder and chief sponsor, Chief Ike Nnaemeka Okafor, has promised that as part of efforts to lift the standard of professional golf in Nigeria and improve its international competitiveness, plans are afoot to raise the purse to N175million next year.

“We plan to raise the total prize purse to $125,000. If you use exchange rate of

N1,400 to $1, that gives you a total of about N175million. Why we are raising this purse is to make it the Olympics of golf here in the country. A tournament that all players look forward to playing in, every year,” observed Chief Okafor who is an avid golfer.

He stressed that 14 clubs competed in the tournament this year after which the host Python Golf Club of Port Harcourt won and took home N3million prize. “Given the huge numbers of golfers interested in our tournament this year, we want to make playing in CIO Golf Classics a bragging right so to say. You must fight to make your club’s team of four male and one female players to qualify to play CIO Classic.”

Chief Okafor emphasised that the continuous upward review of the purse is designed to challenge home-grown talents, improve their preparation and give them the financial footing to compete favourably against top opponents from across the African continent.

He said he is not the type of sponsor to encourage foreigners to to come and win top prizes in golf here as it has become the norm in other sports like road races where the local runners end up with crumbs.

Previous editions of the tournament has seen strong competition from foreign players, particularly from East Africa, underscoring the need for Nigerian professionals to step up their game.

He was particularly happy that Okoko won the top prize this year in the CIO Classic. Okoko’s record score puts the icing on the effort and growth this seventh CIO Classic has offered.

“He is an ambitious and talented player who is bold enough to carry the hopes and aspirations of Nigeria golf supporters and investors who are thinking of how to support golf in Nigeria,” Okafor stressed.

Chief Okafor who is Chairman of Keeves Global Leasing, sponsors of the championship believes that If Okoko maintains his form, plays competitive golf and winning good money, “he can buy better equipment, he can get a better coach and a better swing coach to improve his skills.”

He added: “But if he doesn’t, if he plays and wins N5million or below, that cannot even afford him to pay good hotel bills. It will mean that he may have to go for a tournament and be staying at the changing room. How will he be able to play good game after doing that? So, we need to invest a lot of money for the benefits of our domestic players for them to be able to match the best in the continent.”

The CIO Classic win places Okoko in pole position on the Safari Tour rankings and strengthens his prospects of qualifying for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

The CIO tournament, which coincides with Chief Okafor’s birthday celebrations every November, has grown from a local novelty into one of the most lucrative and anticipated fixtures on Nigeria’s golfing calendar.

He believes strongly that sustaining this financial momentum will help boost sports tourism and help Nigerian golfers earn vital international ranking points to qualify for major global championships.