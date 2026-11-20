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Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy has promoted five senior officers, including former Command Information Officer (CINFO), Captain CP Ochei, from the rank of Commander to Captain, with the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, urging them to uphold the highest standards of leadership, integrity and accountability in their new positions.

Mustapha gave the charge on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, during the decoration ceremony held at the NNS BEECROFT Officers’ Mess, Apapa, Lagos, where he emphasised that career advancement in the Navy depended not only on professional competence and performance but also on character, discipline and divine grace.

He described the promotion to Captain as a significant career milestone that came with greater expectations and responsibilities, cautioning the officers against seeing their elevation merely as a reward for past achievements.

According to him, while hard work, professional records and performance reports remained important considerations in promotion, character was equally decisive in determining an officer’s suitability for higher responsibilities.

He identified discipline, loyalty and integrity as essential qualities that must define the conduct of senior naval officers, urging the newly promoted Captains to reflect on their careers, address personal shortcomings and demonstrate their capacity to handle higher appointments.

Mustapha also cautioned the officers against arrogance, reminding them that several hardworking colleagues were not successful in the promotion exercise. He urged them not to ridicule or look down on those who were not elevated, noting that promotion came through a combination of professional performance, institutional considerations and God’s grace.

He further reminded them that their new positions would place them in situations where their decisions, conduct and professional judgement would have greater implications for the Nigerian Navy.

The FOC also highlighted the role of family support in their professional journeys, urging the officers to reciprocate the sacrifices of their spouses and families by paying greater attention to their welfare.

Reinforcing the expectations attached to the new rank, the Commander, Fleet Support Group, Commodore A.A. Abu, said promotion to Captain represented greater trust and responsibility rather than merely an elevation in status.

Abu noted that the officers would be exposed to more demanding leadership assignments, particularly in commanding units, managing personnel and maintaining naval assets.

He warned that the margin for professional errors had become significantly narrower, urging them to exercise sound judgement and take responsibility for decisions made under their authority.

He said character remained central to effective leadership because subordinates often assessed the conduct of their superiors before accepting their instructions. He therefore charged the officers to remain humble, disciplined and professional while ensuring the proper management of personnel and equipment entrusted to them.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Captain O.U. Equere described their elevation as recognition of their commitment and contributions to the Nigerian Navy.

He acknowledged that not every officer considered for promotion was successful but said their elevation reflected the service’s recognition of their professional efforts over the years.

Equere, however, acknowledged the greater expectations accompanying the new rank, noting that it came with increased responsibilities and fewer opportunities for avoidable mistakes.

He urged his colleagues to exercise caution in decision-making, carefully consider the possible consequences of their actions and remain conscious of the responsibilities attached to their new positions.

In his vote of thanks, Captain I.G. Essor, speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Mustapha, senior naval officers and other commanders who contributed to their professional development.

He acknowledged the guidance, mentorship and opportunities provided by superior officers throughout their careers, describing the promotion as the outcome of years of dedication, resilience and service discipline.

Essor assured the naval leadership that the newly promoted officers would justify the confidence reposed in them through responsible leadership, professionalism, greater commitment to duty and improved service delivery.

The ceremony, which attracted colleagues, royal fathers, family members and well-wishers, ended with congratulations and goodwill messages for the five officers as they assumed their new ranks and responsibilities.