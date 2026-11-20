Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

As football returns to the spotlight after the international break, Tiger Beer is inviting fans in Asaba to come together for an evening of live football, entertainment and shared experiences at its upcoming “Uncage Your Tiger” event.

Scheduled for this Sunday, the event will take place at Best Western Elomaz Hotel, Asaba, Delta State, from 5 p.m., offering football enthusiasts an opportunity to reconnect with the excitement of club football after the pause for international fixtures.

The day’s English football programme includes Liverpool’s encounter with Manchester United and Hull City’s meeting with Brighton, giving fans more reasons to gather and enjoy the return of domestic action.

Built around the campaign message “Uncage Your Tiger”, the gathering is designed to bring fans together through their shared passion for the game, while creating an atmosphere of entertainment, excitement and camaraderie.

The event forms part of Tiger Beer’s broader football platform, guided by the brand idea “Courage Steps Forward”. Through the campaign, the brand encourages consumers to embrace courage, step beyond their comfort zones and express their individuality.

Tiger Beer became Manchester United’s Official Beer Partner in October 2024. The partnership has provided opportunities to connect with the club’s global fan base through football experiences, including co-branded watch parties, competitions and street football events featuring coaching and mentorship opportunities with club coaches and legends.

The Asaba gathering takes that fan-engagement approach beyond the traditional matchday setting, bringing the brand’s football platform to supporters in the South-east.

“Our message with ‘Uncage Your Tiger’ is about encouraging people to embrace their courage and make the most of the moments that bring them together. With club football returning after the international break, we are creating an opportunity for fans in Asaba to share their passion for the game, enjoy good entertainment and experience the energy of football together,” Tiger Beer’s Brand Manager, Aboyowa Ikpobe, said.

As domestic football resumes, Tiger Beer is inviting fans to be part of the experience and bring their passion, energy and courage to the gathering.