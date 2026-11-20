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The growing menace of fake, substandard and adulterated drugs and other consumable products in Nigeria has become a national emergency that demands urgent, decisive and sustained action. From counterfeit medicines to adulterated wines, fake alcoholic beverages, contaminated fruit juices, substandard bottled water and other food products, unscrupulous individuals continue to exploit the vulnerability of unsuspecting consumers for personal financial gains. What makes this development particularly disturbing is that these dangerous products are increasingly finding their way into markets, shops, supermarkets, roadside outlets and even seemingly reputable distribution channels. This is not merely a commercial crime; it is a direct assault on public health, human lives and the economic well-being of the nation.



The danger posed by fake and adulterated products cannot be overstated. While counterfeit drugs can worsen illnesses, cause treatment failures, trigger serious complications and contribute to avoidable deaths, adulterated wines, spirits, juices and other consumables expose consumers to potentially harmful substances that may have devastating consequences for their health. Unfortunately, many Nigerians purchase these products without knowing that what they are consuming may be dangerously compromised. Some manufacturers and distributors deliberately imitate established brands, reproduce packaging and labels, and use deceptive marketing strategies to convince unsuspecting buyers that their products are genuine. The ultimate victims are ordinary Nigerians who, in their quest to meet their daily needs, unknowingly pay for products that threaten their lives.



At the centre of the fight against this menace is the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), whose statutory responsibilities include regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement and sale of food, drugs and other regulated products. While the agency has made notable interventions through raids, seizures, public enlightenment campaigns and the closure of illegal manufacturing facilities, the persistence of this problem suggests that existing enforcement strategies are not sufficient. NAFDAC must therefore up its game by adopting more aggressive intelligence-led operations, strengthening its surveillance mechanisms and expanding its monitoring activities beyond major commercial centres to rural communities, border towns and informal trading locations where these dangerous products may flourish.



More importantly, the authorities must stop concentrating their efforts largely on confiscating finished products while allowing the main sources of supply to remain operational. The real battle must be taken to the manufacturers, production facilities, warehouses, importers and major distributors responsible for introducing these dangerous products into the Nigerian market. It makes little sense to repeatedly raid retail shops, seize a few cartons of counterfeit beverages or remove fake medicines from market stalls while the factories and networks producing and supplying them continue to operate. NAFDAC, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other relevant agencies must strengthen intelligence sharing, conduct coordinated investigations and dismantle the supply chains behind this criminal enterprise. Until the sources of production and distribution are identified and eliminated, the fight will remain largely cosmetic.



Equally important is the need for NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies to establish stronger working relationships with market leaders, heads of markets, traders’ associations and the various unions operating across the country. These stakeholders are strategically positioned to identify suspicious products, monitor the activities of traders and expose individuals involved in the distribution of fake and adulterated goods. From major markets in Lagos, Onitsha, Aba, Kano and Abuja to smaller commercial centres across the federation, market leadership structures should be integrated into a nationwide monitoring and reporting framework. The various unions must also be made to understand that protecting consumers is a collective responsibility. They should not shield their members involved in these criminal activities but should cooperate with regulatory authorities in identifying, reporting and expelling offenders from their trading communities.



Furthermore, the Federal Government must review and strengthen the penalties imposed on individuals and corporate organisations involved in the production, importation, distribution and sale of fake and adulterated products. The current approach of occasional arrests, product seizures and prosecution must give way to a more deterrent enforcement regime. Those who knowingly manufacture or distribute products capable of endangering millions of lives should face substantial fines, lengthy prison sentences, permanent closure of illegal production facilities and confiscation of assets acquired through such criminal activities, subject to due process. Corporate directors, financiers, suppliers and distributors who knowingly facilitate these operations must also be held accountable. There should be no sacred cows, political protection or preferential treatment for offenders, irrespective of their financial status or connections. A situation where the financial benefits of counterfeiting outweigh the consequences of being caught will only encourage more people to venture into the illicit trade.



Beyond enforcement, consumer awareness must become a major component of the national campaign against fake and adulterated products. Nigerians need to be educated on how to identify suspicious packaging, counterfeit labels, unusual product seals, expired goods and questionable registration details. NAFDAC should intensify its public enlightenment programmes through radio, television, newspapers, social media, community engagements and market campaigns. The agency should also make its product verification channels more accessible and encourage consumers to verify products before purchase. Retailers, supermarket operators, pharmacists, restaurant owners and beverage distributors must be sensitised to the dangers of stocking products from questionable sources. Consumers, on their part, should resist the temptation to patronise suspiciously cheap products and promptly report suspected counterfeit or adulterated goods to the appropriate authorities.



There is also an urgent need for stronger institutional collaboration, improved regulatory capacity and greater accountability within the agencies entrusted with protecting public health. NAFDAC cannot win this battle alone. The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Nigeria Police Force, state governments and relevant local authorities must work together through a coordinated national strategy. Border surveillance must be strengthened to prevent the illegal importation of substandard products, while local manufacturing facilities must be subjected to regular inspections and strict compliance checks. Regulatory officers must also be held accountable where negligence, compromise or deliberate collusion allows dangerous products to enter the market. Technology, including digital product authentication and traceability systems, should be deployed to make it increasingly difficult for counterfeiters to operate undetected.



Ultimately, the fight against fake drugs and adulterated consumable products must be treated as a fight for the survival and protection of Nigerians. No nation can claim to prioritise the welfare of its citizens while allowing criminal elements to turn medicines, wines, fruit juices, beverages and everyday food products into instruments of public health danger. NAFDAC and other relevant agencies must move beyond periodic raids and publicity-driven enforcement to a sustained campaign that dismantles the sources of supply, strengthens market surveillance, mobilises market leaders and unions, and ensures that offenders face penalties commensurate with the gravity of their crimes. The Federal Government must demonstrate the political will to confront this menace without fear or favour. Nigerians deserve safe medicines and genuine consumable products, not poisonous alternatives packaged to deceive them. The time has come to declare an uncompromising war on the merchants of death before more innocent lives are sacrificed on the altar of greed and criminal profiteering.



Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi, Anambra State