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Health authorities must do more to contain the scourge

Despite a recent warning by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) that cholera transmission peaks between late August and October in the country, and that the ongoing rainy season and associated flooding risk remain potential amplifiers of transmission through contamination of water sources, cholera continues to claim the lives of many Nigerians. That the latest of such deaths (of no fewer than five people) occurred in the Gwagwa community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should compel urgent attention.

Meanwhile, the theme for World Toilet Day 2026, which was marked yesterday is ‘Sanitation and gender equality,’ with the campaign slogan, ‘Safe toilets. Equal futures.’ Yet, for more than four decades, cholera has not only been a recurring disease in Nigeria but has also led to the death of thousands of people, especially children. Mostly contracted through drinking contaminated water and eating waste products, cholera often leads to the infection of the small intestine. That Nigerians are still afflicted by such a disease in this age tells a compelling story about the state of the country. The sad part is that in many of our states, the villagers and rural dwellers are left to rely on streams as the only source of drinking water, and there are no provisions for disposing waste.

The challenge is often attributed to overcrowded informal settlements, limited access to safe drinking water, poor sanitation, and inadequate waste management. The problem becomes more compounded when and where there are no modern medical facilities to assist in the treatment of the disease. But authorities in the 36 states don’t seem to have paid attention. Besides, the spread of cholera becomes worse when the environment is not clean; when the water system is not treated and when sanitation is not taken seriously. According to the NCDC, in communities affected by the outbreak of the infectious disease, open defecation is a common practice. “There is also an inadequate WASH infrastructure and supplies including wastewater management facilities,” the agency said.

Fortunately, with effective coordination, the disease can be contained quickly but the real challenge is to work towards its total eradication from Nigeria as it has been done in many other countries. Therefore, more surveillance, more awareness, more resourcing, and better coordination will be necessary to reduce deaths from cholera and other preventable diseases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has consistently stressed that no human should die from preventable diseases like cholera. But to address this challenge, there is an urgent need for public enlightenment on healthy living. Experts have advised that people should ensure their food is properly covered while regular handwashing should be adhered to always. Indeed, the issue of personal hygiene is paramount. Besides, Cholera kills when a person loses too much body fluids, suggesting such deaths are preventable if victims are quickly rehydrated. Since no vaccine has been developed to work against cholera, what is commonly used is oral rehydration salts (ORS) as part of measures to mitigate the problem. But prevention is still very much better than cure. To that extent, our rural dwellers and the urban poor should be taught the rules of basic hygiene.

The world has moved ahead of the era where cholera kills citizens. That we are still witnessing outbreaks of cholera is a serious indictment on our healthcare delivery. Healthcare officials and other critical stakeholders must therefore do more in providing adequate clean water for the citizens, especially for those that are in the rural areas. Beyond addressing the current outbreak, we must work towards banishing cholera from our country.