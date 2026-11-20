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United Nigeria Airlines will begin scheduled flight operations linking Jos, the Plateau State capital, with Lagos, Kano and Owerri, giving residents of the state three new connections. The operations will start on November 24, and tickets are already available for purchase.

According to the airline the Lagos–Jos–Lagos operations will be the most frequent of the three, with four flights each week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Jos–Kano–Jos route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, while the Jos–Owerri–Jos route will also run twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Speaking after the signing, Gyang said the partnership formed part of the state’s broader effort to position Plateau as a leading destination for investment, tourism, commerce and economic opportunity. He thanked the airline’s management for their confidence in the state’s vision.

The commissioner said the Jos–Owerri route would make it easier for residents of Plateau and neighbouring states to reach the South-East and South-South, supporting trade, investment, tourism and social exchange in those regions.

Responding on behalf of United Nigeria Airlines, Managing Director, Chief Osita Okonkwo, said the agreement stood out because it would connect the South-East, South-West and North-Central zones. He described Plateau as a special and strategic state and said the airline intends to meet the standard of service for which it is known.