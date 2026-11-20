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Kayode Tokede

The domestic stock market extended its negative performance yesterday , as sustained selling pressure dragged the major market indicator lower by 0.02 per cent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) declined by 43.09 basis points, or 0.02 per cent to close at 248,286.56 basis points. Consequently, market capitalisation decreased by N28 billion to close at N161.21 trillion.

Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Insurance (+1.7per cent) and Industrial Goods (+0.1per cent) indices advanced, while the Consumer Goods (-0.3per cent) and Oil & Gas (-0.1per cent) indices declined. Meanwhile the Banking index closed flat.

Analysts noted that “the session was characterised by bearish sentiment and subdued trading activity, as the market recorded another decline alongside contractions in trading volume, transaction value and deal count.”

Market sentiment remained negative, with 26 decliners, outnumbering 19 advancers. Sovereign Trust Insurance led the gainers’ chart, rising 9.96 per cent to close at N2.76, per share. Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC) followed with a gain of 9.94 per cent to close at N3.87, while Chellarams rose 9.86 per cent to close at N11.70, per share.

Cornerstone Insurance advanced by 9.64 per cent to close at N4.55, while Regency Alliance Insurance gained 8.45 per cent to close at 77 kobo, per share.

On the losers’ side, Royal Exchange led the decline, falling by 6.00 per cent to close at 94 kobo, per share. McNichols followed with a decline of 5.05 per cent to close at N4.70, while International Breweries depreciated by 4.50 per cent to close at N9.55, per share.

Veritas Kapital Assurance shed 4.42 per cent to close at N1.08, while Oando lost 4.17 per cent to close at N34.50, per share.

Also, the total volume of trade declined by 17.54 per cent to 372.030 million units, valued at N14.367 billion, and exchanged in 28,467 deals. Transactions in the shares of Trans-Nationwide Express led the activity with 30.251 million shares worth N74.121 million. Chams Holdings Company followed with account of 29.989 million shares valued at N90.908 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 20.097 million shares valued at N460.634 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 18.037 million shares worth N2.093 billion, while Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 17.715 million shares worth N47.692 million.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said, “weak market breadth, subdued trading activity, and lingering sell-side pressure may constrain near-term recovery, although selective bargain-hunting in fundamentally sound counters could provide some support.

“Investors are advised to monitor market trends closely and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.”