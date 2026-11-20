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Lagos Fashion Week 2026 had many unforgettable moments, but one brand turned hair into the loudest fashion statement of the week. As Official Hair Sponsor, Lush Hair transformed its runway into a vibrant celebration of confidence, individuality, and diversity, where every model, every style, and every strand told a story of self-expression. Writes MARY NNAH

Lush Hair did not just show up at Lagos Fashion Week 2026, it owned it, turning the runway into a loud, joyful celebration of what it means to Be Beautiful.

As the Official Hair Sponsor of Lagos Fashion Week 2026, Lush Hair went far beyond showcasing beautiful hairstyles to prove that hair is a powerful expression of identity and personal confidence, bringing fashion, beauty, entertainment and culture together in one vibrant presentation that celebrated confidence, individuality, diversity and self-expression.

Built around its brand philosophy of “Be Beautiful,” Lush Hair went beyond showcasing beautiful hairstyles to show how hair can powerfully express identity and personal confidence.

“For us, ‘Be Beautiful’ is not just a slogan, it is a commitment. We wanted the runway to reflect real women, real stories and real confidence. Every look was about giving every woman permission to own her beauty, in her own way”, said Marketing Manager, Lush Hair (Dry), Vivian Obiano.

It was a celebration of beauty in its many forms, with a diverse cast of models, brand ambassadors, popular personalities, and a special musical performance reinforcing the message that confidence has no single look, age, size or definition.

At the heart of the presentation were three categories, three expressions that brought Lush Hair’s full portfolio to life.

The Lush Hair Extensions category, positioned as Be Confident, celebrated everyday confidence, individuality and the freedom to express oneself through different hairstyles, with brand ambassadors Rachael Okonkwo and Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) representing the category and showcasing the versatility of Lush Hair’s extension offerings and the confidence they inspire.

The Hair Care category, positioned as Live the Soft Life, was represented by a two-time Guinness World Record winner and Lush Hair care brand ambassador, Hilda Baci which highlighted the importance of healthy hair care as the foundation of beautiful styling with Lush Hair’s hair care products playing an essential role throughout the styling process, from hair preparation and styling to finishing and maintenance, while the showcase also provided an opportunity to introduce Lush Hair Mousse and oil sheen, both upcoming addition to the brand’s hair care portfolio, which will soon be available through its e-commerce platform, open markets and supermarkets.

The LushNova category, Lush Hair’s premium hair extensions range, brought an elevated expression of glamour, sophistication and confidence to the runway, embodying its signature positioning, “You’re That Girl.”, represented by brand ambassador Folasade Adeleke, showcasing the premium side of the Lush Hair portfolio and celebrating women who embrace their individuality and confidently own their presence.

Together, these three categories demonstrated the breadth of Lush Hair’s offerings, from accessible hair extensions and everyday hair care to premium options.

Inclusivity remained at the heart of Lush Hair’s runway storytelling, and the brand deliberately featured a diverse cast of models, including a plus-size model, a model with albinism, a model with tribal marks, and twin models, alongside other distinctive personalities. In a particularly memorable moment, twin child models also graced the runway, reinforcing the message that confidence is not restricted by age.

Through this representation, Lush Hair challenged conventional beauty standards and celebrated the uniqueness of every individual, and rather than presenting one idea of beauty, the runway became a platform for different people to confidently embrace what makes them distinct.

The message was simple: Beauty is diverse, confidence is personal, and everyone deserves to feel seen.

“We deliberately cast for diversity because beauty has never had one face. From our plus-size model to our model with albinism, our model with tribal marks, and our twin models, we wanted every woman watching to see herself on that runway and feel seen”, Vivian added.

Beyond its brand ambassadors, Lush Hair brought together a mix of popular personalities and former Big Brother Naija housemates, adding cultural relevance, excitement and entertainment to the runway, with a lineup that included Temi Nkem, the season 11 Big Brother Naija winner, Godessa, Barry and Chimso Chuka.

The inclusion of male personalities also reinforced the brand’s inclusive approach, demonstrating that confidence and self-expression are not limited by gender, and each personality brought a distinct energy to the runway, creating a presentation that connected beauty, fashion and popular culture.

To complement the hairstyles and bring the runway vision to life, Lush Hair collaborated with fashion designer Desiree Iyama, who created the outfits worn by the models. The partnership brought together fashion design and hairstyling as complementary forms of creative expression, ensuring that the clothing and hair worked together to communicate the confidence and individuality at the centre of the presentation, and the result was a cohesive runway experience where hair was not simply an accessory to fashion but an essential part of each model’s overall look and identity.

Lush Hair concluded its runway presentation with a memorable appearance by Teni the Entertainer, delivering an exciting fusion of music, fashion and beauty. In a standout moment, Teni not only performed for the audience but also modelled Lush Hair extensions, becoming part of the runway experience herself, and her appearance brought an energetic and entertaining close to the showcase, further reinforcing the brand’s celebration of personality, individuality and unapologetic confidence.

One of the most significant aspects of Lush Hair’s participation was its contribution to the wider Lagos Fashion Week experience, because as the Official Hair Sponsor, Lush Hair was responsible for the hairstyling across the fashion week, extending beyond its own runway presentation to the models showcasing collections for other participating designers, including selected offsite shows.

These hairstyles were created by the talented hairstylists and alumni of the Lush Hair Professional School, highlighting the technical expertise, creativity and professional training developed through the brand’s hairstyling education platform.

From hair preparation and installation to styling and finishing, the team worked to bring the designers’ creative visions to life while demonstrating the versatility of Lush Hair’s extension and hair care products. This contribution reinforced Lush Hair’s position not only as a beauty brand but also as an enabler of professional talent, creative excellence and growth within Nigeria’s beauty and fashion industries.

“Beyond the runway, our responsibility was to the whole of Lagos Fashion Week. Our Professional School hair stylists and alumni worked across designers and offsite shows to bring different creative visions to life. That is what Lush Hair stands for, not just products, but people, talent and the growth of the industry”, Vivian added,

In the end, Lush Hair’s participation at Lagos Fashion Week 2026 was ultimately a celebration of confidence in all its forms. Through its three product categories, diverse runway cast, influential brand ambassadors, celebrity appearances, fashion collaboration and memorable musical finale, the brand demonstrated that beauty is not confined to conventional standards. Beyond its own runway showcase, Lush Hair’s role in creating hairstyles across Lagos Fashion Week highlighted its contribution to the wider fashion ecosystem and its commitment to developing professional hairstyling talent.

The overarching message was that confidence belongs to everyone, regardless of appearance, age, body type, or gender, and that hair is one of the many powerful ways people express who they are, and that Lagos Fashion Week 2026 provided Lush Hair with a platform to celebrate this belief while showcasing the creativity, versatility, and expertise behind its products, people, and brand.

“Beautiful hair styling starts with healthy hair. That is why our Hair Care range is the foundation of everything we do. With Live the Soft Life, we are reminding women that caring for your hair is caring for yourself, and our new Lush Hair Mousse and oil sheen are other steps in making that care easy, accessible and enjoyable”, said Senior Brand Manager, Hair Care Category, Lush Hair, Damilola Agboola.

“At the end of the day, confidence belongs to everyone. Whether it is through our extensions, our premium LushNova range, or our Hair Care products, we want every woman to feel that she can Live the Soft Life and Be Beautiful on her own terms”, Agboola added.