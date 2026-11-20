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Chinedu Eze

The reduction in the number of Nigerians who travel abroad has been attributed to the decline in economic opportunities in Europe, coupled with the stringent visa policies and high cost of travel.

Also, there is a growing number of Nigerians who are returning to invest in the country in line with the current movement of foreigners returning to invest in Africa.

Reports have shown that international travel and mobility for Nigerians have faced increased constraints and shifts in 2026 due to tightening visa restrictions, soaring travel costs, and reduced passport accessibility.

Recently, the IziVisa Passport Ranking Index placed the Nigerian passport at 181st globally, showing a drop in pure visa-free destinations from 44 down to 24, as countries like Tanzania, Uganda, Cambodia, and others reclassified entry requirements.

US and Western visa constraints, alongside shifting policies, have created major hurdles for new visitors, students, and immigrant applicants, steering many travellers to look elsewhere.

Also, high exchange rates and expensive flight tickets, have made traditional long-haul trips to Europe and North America less accessible for many middle-class Nigerians.

A country manager to one of the foreign airlines operating in Nigeria, told THISDAY that ticket prices have increased and that the addition of $23 dollars round trip to each passenger ticket introduced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in partnership with the Ministry of Interior’s Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has further increased the cost of tickets.

Reports also showed that in response to high costs and Western visa bottlenecks, Nigerians are now pivoting to intra-African travel—benefiting from more liberal visa policies in countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Benin Republic, and Ghana.

Reports also confirmed that there is a direct and strong connection between stricter global visa restrictions and the lower rate of international travel among Nigerians

Major destinations have severely tightened access. For example, US travel and visa restrictions introduced in 2026 partially suspended or slowed tourist, student, and immigrant visas, shifting visitor visas to shorter, single-entry terms. Similarly, countries like Canada and the UK have cut down study permits and tightened immigration/sponsorship criteria.

Due to these heavy crackdowns in North America and Europe, many Nigerian travellers are re-routing toward more welcoming African destinations with visa-free or simplified entry policies, such as Kenya, Rwanda, and Egypt.

However, travel expert and organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, told THISDAY that visa restriction would not affect those who have been obtaining visas in the past.

He confirmed that there were diminishing job opportunities in the West: Europe, the United States and Canada. He also confirmed that there was increased cost of travelling because the price of flight tickets has gone up.

Uko said that there was high demand for jobs few years ago cross the West because they wanted care givers and some countries liberalized their visa policies to attract more people to work.

According to him, after the COVID-19, there was increase in the quest to travel to Europe and North America because these countries have aged population and they were in desperate need for care givers.

“But this demand has saturated. It is not that it has stopped. After COVID-19, more people were hired because of their aged population. There was influx of care givers to Europe and North America in 2022 and 2023. There was an increase in the people who japaed from Nigeria to Manchester and Canada because of the high demand of caregiver services there,” he said.

But the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has indicated that African carriers have recorded strong year-on-year international passenger demand growth throughput in 2026, consistently outperforming the global average.

IATA projected that overall African air travel demand would grow by six per cent for the full year 2026, outpacing the global traffic growth projection of 2.1 per cent to 4.9 per cent depending on the outlook revision.

In 2025, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reported almost five million international passenger traffic, including inbound and outbound movement.

Also, in 2025, data from the Billings and Settlement Plan (BSP) of the International Air Transport Association, disclosed that foreign airlines and domestic operators on international service, raked in about $1.1 billion in 2025, adding that most of the passengers were on outbound flights.

Record also confirmed that Nigerians continued to travel for many essential factors. According to the record, for outbound and inbound to strike a balance, government must carry out studies to know the factors that make Nigerians leave the country.

For several years, international flights have recorded more outbound flights.

Investigations revealed that finding jobs in Canada, and the United States has become much harder for Nigerians and other international applicants due to a mix of tightening immigration rules, shrinking entry-level and graduate job markets, and a global shift toward skills-based hiring

Reports stated that destinations like the UK, entry-level and graduate vacancies have dropped sharply (with graduate openings falling significantly over recent years), driven partly by economic pressures and the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in retail, customer service, and corporate support roles.

Also, Western governments have dialed back or restructured post-study work routes, family reunification, and general work visas. For example, policy shifts and tighter vetting in the US and Europe have increased scrutiny on foreign applicants and reduced sponsorship appetite from employers.

Another factor is that many Nigerian professionals move abroad with academic degrees or local experience that do not automatically translate to foreign licensing standards. Western markets heavily prioritise localised technical certifications, digital competencies, and hands-end experience over paper qualifications, leaving many underemployed upon arrival.

However, Business Insider Africa has reported that Nigerians abroad were expanding their support for their homeland, moving beyond remittances to investing in and building businesses across Africa.

THISDAY also confirmed that some Nigerians married to foreigners were returning to live permanently in Nigeria with their families and also some African-American were also returning to motherland to live permanently.