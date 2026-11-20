Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation have taken a significant step toward strengthening bilateral customs cooperation after signing an Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters (CMAA) in Moscow.

The agreement establishes a framework for closer collaboration in trade facilitation, information exchange, customs enforcement, financial integrity and capacity development, while opening new opportunities for the two administrations to deepen operational cooperation.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who led the Nigerian delegation, described the agreement as a strategic instrument to safeguard economic integrity, secure supply chains and strengthen trade governance. He said the engagement marked the culmination of months of technical consultations, legal reviews, and constructive discussions between both administrations, reflecting a shared commitment to modernising customs operations and responding more effectively to emerging challenges in international trade.

Adeniyi explained that the new legislative framework has accelerated the Service’s transformation, particularly through the adoption of digital systems that have significantly automated customs processes.

According to him, declarations, payments and the submission of supporting documents are increasingly conducted electronically, enabling the Service to improve operational efficiency while facilitating legitimate trade.

He emphasised that revenue generation and trade facilitation are not competing objectives, noting that the NCS approach aligns with the World Customs Organisation’s SAFE Framework of Standards.

On implementing the agreement, Adeniyi identified exchanging experience between the two countries’ Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programmes as an important area of cooperation.

He explained that both administrations had been encouraged to undertake structured exchanges to understand their respective programme frameworks, operational procedures and implementation experiences, with the longer-term objective of advancing mutual recognition and acceptance. “Such an arrangement, when developed, would strengthen the confidence accorded to compliant traders and potentially improve the efficiency of cargo movement between the two countries,” he stated.

During bilateral discussions with the Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Mr Valery Pikalyov, Adeniyi highlighted the similarities in the reform journeys of both administrations, explaining that the Service had evolved considerably from its colonial origins into a modern customs administration.

He recalled that the Service’s law remained largely unchanged for several years, until the introduction of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, which provided a stronger legal foundation for institutional reforms, technological advancement and private-sector partnerships.

The discussions also examined the prospect of sharing customs statistics and trade data for analytical purposes.

Adeniyi highlighted Nigeria’s participation in the World Customs Organisation’s data initiative, stating that the NCS was the only customs administration to submit its trade data to the WCO data project.

He noted that access to reliable customs data and structured information exchange would support comparative analysis, improve understanding of bilateral trade patterns and strengthen evidence-based customs administration.

In his response, Pikalyov explained that the Federal Customs Service of Russia is statutorily authorised to collect, process, compile and provide customs statistics derived from customs declarations.

He noted that Russia already exchanges customs statistics with foreign customs administrations under existing agreements, allowing both sides to analyse trade flows, identify discrepancies and monitor developments in bilateral commerce.

He indicated that the Russian side was prepared to explore a dedicated arrangement with the NCS to exchange statistical data, subject to the relevant framework and procedures.