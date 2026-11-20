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•December inauguration on course, says Adebiyi

Kasim Sumaina in Kano

The Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) Mrs.Patience Oniha Thursday commended the Ministry of Transportation and contractors handling the Kaduna-Kano rail project for the remarkable progress recorded within a short period.

The DG, who was on an inspection visit with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry Engr. Funso Adebiyi and two of her colleagues, said the DMO, as the government agency that provides funding and financing for capital projects, was at the site to appreciate the work being done with government funds.

“We are a government agency that provides funding, financing for capital projects like that. So our coming here is part of appreciating the work that is being done by the government using those funds,” she said.

She said it was important to see the work done since the last visit, noting the significant improvement in travel experience. “The last time we came, we rove by road from Kaduna to this place. But today we rove by train from Abuja to Kaduna, and then on a short ride we got into Jaji, and here we are in a short while without any hitches in Kano,” she said.

According to her, the government is providing alternative means of transport, which goes beyond just moving people and cargo. “When you have transport, things happen on the sites. They are traded, selling things, whether it is food, whatever. So it’s not just building the rails and moving people and moving cargo, there’s so much for the small businessman and woman to do along that corridor.”

On the need for more funding for the project, the DG said funding would be processed once projects are evaluated and approved. “As the projects come, we have to evaluate, obviously we have to evaluate, we have to know what it is being used for, and then we process appraisals. We are here because funding was provided, so that is not the issue. It is to process it and get it ready. It has to start with the Ministry of Transportation anyway, but we work very closely, so that is not an issue. Once the government understands it, we go through the approval process and the funding comes,” she explained.

She also expressed delight at the quality of work at the station building, describing it as wonderful and excellent. “It will be unfair for me to leave this place without commenting on this wonderful, excellent building that we’ve seen. The last time we came, I think it was a bit dark and we were working very carefully, but it’s amazing to see the amount of work that has been done between that last time and now, which is a very short period,” she said.

“We have seen rail stations, stations, we have seen airports. I mean, this is excellent job that has been done, and done not only for the people of Kano to use, because this will also be a transit point, so the benefits are immense,” she added.

She commended the Ministry of Transportation as well as the contractors for their commitment.

“I’d really like to commend the Ministry of Transportation as well as the contractors. They listen, they are committed, and they are doing a good job,” she said.

Speaking in similar vein, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded on the Kaduna–Kano Railway Project, declaring that the project, including its train stations, has reached an advanced stage and is ready for commissioning as scheduled.

Describing the train journey as seamless, delightful and highly commendable, Adebiyi said the Kano Terminal Station was substantially ready, with only the installation of its name signage outstanding, which he expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

The Permanent Secretary recalled that during his previous inspection, he had identified certain areas requiring improvement, not necessarily because the contractors had performed poorly, but to ensure that the project met the highest possible standards. He expressed satisfaction that the issues raised had been adequately addressed.

One of the major improvements, he explained, was the replacement of toughened glass with laminated glass in passenger-accessible areas. According to him, laminated glass offers enhanced safety because, unlike toughened glass, it does not shatter into potentially dangerous fragments under certain conditions. In the event of damage, only the affected section would require replacement.

He also disclosed that he had insisted on the use of station lighting bulbs with a minimum serviceability lifespan of three years, adding that the contractors had complied with the directive by replacing the bulbs to meet the required specifications.

Other improvements included the provision of man-lifts to facilitate maintenance activities and arrangements for the training of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) engineers in station operations.

Adebiyi said the NRC had been directed to nominate engineers for the training, which he would personally attend, stressing that only those who successfully pass the required examinations would be retained to operate the facilities.

On the commencement of commercial operations, the Permanent Secretary disclosed that the Ministry was making a case for a three-month test run of the railway from Jaji to Kano, potentially as a free passenger service, subject to the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He explained that the exercise would provide an opportunity to assess the structural integrity and operational performance of the railway before full commercial services commence.

He expressed confidence in the quality of the track infrastructure, noting that the smoothness of the journey during the inspection was evident, as passengers could comfortably drink tea, take soft drinks and eat without experiencing noticeable vibrations or shaking.

On accessibility, Adebiyi said provisions had been made to accommodate persons with disabilities, following observations from his previous inspection. He disclosed that about four lifts had been ordered to improve accessibility, while an additional staircase had been introduced at the rear of the terminal. Railings for the staircase had also been imported to facilitate safe and convenient movement within the facility.

He described the Kano Terminal Station’s waiting hall as exceptional, expressing the view that it could rank among the best railway terminal facilities in Africa. He commended the contractors for the overall quality of work delivered.

Speaking on the remaining connection between Kaduna and Kano, Adebiyi explained that the security considerations around Jaji necessitated the introduction of a horizontal curve along the alignment, resulting in the construction of a bridge.

He said the bridge, which is being constructed in-situ, is at an advanced stage of completion. According to him, it represents the major outstanding infrastructure between the Jaji section and the connection to Kaduna. He added that track-related works had progressed to the bridge embankment and that rail laying would commence upon completion of the structure.

The Permanent Secretary further disclosed that the Kaduna Train Station, where passengers would alight, was undergoing expansion to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic.

He also revealed that construction was ongoing on another railway corridor originating from Kano and extending through Kazaure, Daura and Katsina. He said the inspection team was scheduled to visit the corridor the following morning, noting that the project had encountered some land acquisition challenges between the Kano station and Dawano. However, the alignment from Dawano through Kazaure and Daura to Katsina was progressing.

Providing a broader perspective on the Federal Government’s railway development programme, the Permanent Secretary explained that the Kaduna–Kano corridor forms part of an integrated national railway network designed to connect major commercial and industrial centres across the country.

He noted that the railway network originates from Apapa in Lagos, allowing 40-foot containers to be transported by rail to Ibadan, where a dry port provides facilities for cargo clearance.

Speaking further, the Permanent Secretary said the broader connectivity plan would link Abuja to Kaduna, Kaduna to Zaria, Zaria to Kano, and further extend through Kazaure, Daura and Katsina.

According to him, the railway development programme is being implemented as an integrated national infrastructure initiative rather than a series of isolated projects.

He therefore, expressed optimism that, upon completion of the planned railway connections, passengers would be able to travel by rail from Warri through Kano, Katsina, Daura and Kazaure, with further connectivity extending from Katsina to Jibia and Maradi in the Republic of Niger.