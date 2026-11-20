Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

* As TNN unveils 43.8m voter base ahead of 2027 polls

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, has warned the Federal Government against rushing the implementation of state police ahead of the 2027 general election.

He cautioned that without adequate safeguards, the initiative could become an instrument of political manipulation and undermine electoral democracy.

This is just as the Team New Nigeria (TNN) has declared that it possesses 43,825,177 registered members with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing its claimed membership strength as substantial political capital ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amadi, a constitutional lawyer and Visiting Professor at the Emerald Energy Institute, University of Port Harcourt, said Nigeria’s weak policing institutions, excessive political interference and unresolved operational challenges made it dangerous to introduce decentralised policing without comprehensive institutional reforms.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, he argued that transferring policing powers from the Federal Government to state governors without first professionalising the institution could worsen insecurity and compromise political competition, particularly during elections.

He said: “Even if we lose the case, I would still advise the government to take its time and wait until after the election. Think it through properly again. I don’t think it is a wise thing to rush into having state police when the federal police is not even working effectively.”

Amadi disclosed that his organisation had instituted legal proceedings challenging the constitutionality of the recently concluded amendment establishing state police, alleging that the House of Representatives failed to comply with the constitutionally prescribed voting procedure.

He maintained that constitutional amendments must strictly follow the procedures stipulated by law, including the required two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly and approval by at least two-thirds of the state Houses of Assembly.

He said the matter had been scheduled for further hearing on December 10, stressing that the plaintiffs were not opposed to state police but insisted that its establishment must comply with constitutional requirements.

Beyond the legal controversy, Amadi identified recruitment, funding, training, jurisdiction, accountability and the deployment of existing police personnel as critical issues requiring resolution before implementation.

He warned that governors could exploit control of state police formations against political opponents, particularly during electioneering.

“If left to the governors, no opposition leader should have a police escort. They could decide that an opposition politician should not have police protection. That is the danger when you allow politicians to control policing,” he said.

Amadi advocated a fully professionalised and decentralised policing system in which federal, state and local government police formations would operate independently of political authorities while remaining accountable to the law.

Meanwhile, the Team New Nigeria (TNN) has maintained that it possesses 43,825,177 registered members with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing its claimed membership strength as substantial political capital ahead of the 2027 elections.

The organisation’s president, Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, announcing that TNN had directed its structures across the 774 local government areas and 8,809 electoral wards to establish 15-member committees in every polling unit nationwide.

He said the committees would coordinate voter education, grassroots mobilisation and protection of the organisation’s electoral interests.

Farakwai, however, said TNN was yet to decide whether to enter political alliances, partnerships or pursue an independent electoral platform, explaining that consultations were ongoing across the six geopolitical zones.

He added that the organisation planned to hold a Special National Conference in Kano on December 5, 2026, to determine its political direction and strengthen its structures.

TNN also disclosed its ambition to transform into a registered political party, providing a permanent platform for Nigerians committed to accountable governance, social democracy and national development.