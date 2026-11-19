Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, has declared that Nigeria must move beyond celebrating sporting achievements to building a sustainable system that discovers, nurtures and supports talent in every community.

Adeboye made the call ahead of the opening of the National Grassroots Sports Summit 2026, holding today and tomorrow at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the summit represents an opportunity to address long-standing challenges affecting school sports, community participation, infrastructure, talent development and investment.

“Nigeria does not lack sporting talent. What we must urgently address is the shortage of opportunities, facilities and structured pathways through which that talent can flourish,” Adeboye stated.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for endorsing the summit and supporting efforts to position grassroots sports within the administration’s youth empowerment and national development agenda.

The SSA stressed that governors, local government chairmen, sports administrators, educational institutions and private-sector organisations must recognise their responsibilities in building a functional sports ecosystem.

“Grassroots sports cannot be developed from Abuja alone. The talents we seek are in our schools, villages and communities. Our responsibility is to ensure that opportunities reach them,” he emphasised.

Adeboye also welcomed the technical partnership of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), describing private-sector involvement as essential to unlocking employment, entrepreneurship and investment opportunities within the sports industry.

He challenged participants to prioritise implementation over declarations, insisting that the summit’s success must ultimately be measured by improvements in the lives of young Nigerians.

“We are not gathering simply to deliver speeches. We want practical recommendations, measurable commitments and partnerships that will continue producing results long after this summit,” he said.

The two-day gathering will bring together government officials, investors, development partners, coaches, athletes and sports administrators to examine sustainable pathways for grassroots sports development across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The summit begins at 10:00 a.m. today. Virtual participation is available through registration at www.grassrootssportssummit.ng.