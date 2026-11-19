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*Seek similar recognition for coach Busari, technical crew

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria’s triumphant U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to complement the financial reward he granted them for their historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup victory with national honours of Members of Order of the Niger (M.O.N)

The players made history in Morocco by defeating Japan 2-1 to become the first African team to win the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

President Tinubu instantly rewarded each player with a ₦100 million savings certificate/bond. The Head Coach, Akeem Busari, also received a N100 million cash reward, while other members of the team’s technical crew received N50 million each.

However, the players’ appeal for national honours is understood to be a separate request, aimed at securing formal recognition for the historic accomplishment.

THISDAY exclusively gathered last night that the team, led by Harmony Chidi, extended gratitude to the President for the monetary gestures and conveyed their wishes on Tuesday, after their dispersal to their respective bases, shortly after they were elaborately feted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The appeal draws strength from a precedent in Nigerian football history. Following the Golden Eaglets’ victory at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea, the players were decorated with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), while team officials led by the late coach Yemi Tella received the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

The 2013 Golden Eaglets were also promised national honours after winning the U-17 World Cup, alongside financial rewards. Coach Manu Garba, who masterminded their victory in the UAE, also bagged an MFR award.

The Flamingos believe the honour would not only celebrate their achievement but also acknowledge their contribution to Nigerian football and the country’s sporting reputation on the global stage.

“The players are grateful to the President and the First Lady for hosting them in addition to the monetary gift but are pleading for national honour to match the precedents already set with all the male teams that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The gesture was also extended to their coaches and some of the accompanying secretariat officials, including Tayo Egbaiyelo (M.O.N). If they gave the boys, they should also give the girls.

“For the Flamingos, national honours would represent a lasting symbol of appreciation for a team that has broken new ground for Nigeria and Africa. The girls believe that formal recognition for them, Busari and the technical crew would further underline the importance of their achievement and serve as encouragement to future generations of young female footballers,” an unnamed official confided in THISDAY.