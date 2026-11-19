Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Duro Ikhazuagbe

A five-member Normalisation Committee has been appointed by world football governing body, FIFA, to run the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) affairs till May next year.

The letter signed by FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov and dated November 18, 2026, was addressed to the the Acting General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme.

Those listed on the Normalisation Committee include; former League Management Company’s lawyer, Samson Ebomhe as Chairman while ex-international, Daniel Amokachi was included as member.

Influential sports journalist and football administrator, Godwin Enakhena; Dr Joe Abah and Amina Yerima completed the five-member listed on the Committee.

Mammadov wrote, inter alia: “The above-mentioned members of the normalisation committee shall assume their duties with immediate effect and will be subject to an eligibility check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.

“Their confirmation as members will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check. Furthermore, none of the members of the normalisation committee will be eligible for the position to be filled during the upcoming NFF elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the normalisation committee is revoked or that they resign from their position.”

The letter reiterated that the mandate of the committee shall end no later than 31 May 2027, and that it has the following tasks:

*To manage the daily affairs of the NFF.

*To review the NFF Statutes with a view to increasing stakeholder representation, ensuring a more inclusive composition of the Executive Committee and reducing the number of Executive Committee members.

*To determine, together with the FIFA and CAF administrations, the need to review certain provisions of the NFF Electoral Code in order to further strengthen good governance and best practices in the electoral process.

*To establish a detailed proposal for the timely implementation of additional governance reforms at the NFF and at the level of the state football associations, the leagues and other relevant football stakeholders, which shall subsequently be supervised by the newly elected NFF leadership team.

*To ensure that the elections of a new NFF leadership team take place in line with the revised statutory framework and under the supervision of the NFF electoral committees.

The letter also invited the present NFF administration to extend its full cooperation to the members of the normalisation committee.