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Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth sports development, pledging support for the growth of young table tennis talents through initiatives such as the Daniel Ford International Elite Youth Table Tennis Championship.

The Governor gave the assurance while receiving a delegation led by the Managing Director of Daniel Ford International, Yemi Edun, alongside the President of ITTF Africa and Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Wahid Oshodi, and two emerging table tennis players – Matthew Kuti and Emmanuella Shaibu.

The delegation formally invited Governor Sanwo-Olu to the grand finale of the fourth edition of the championship, scheduled to hold on 20 December 2026 at the historic Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

Recalling his attendance at the previous edition of the tournament, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed delight at the championship’s progress and enquired about the development of the young athletes. He encouraged the players to remain focused on their goals and commended the organisers for creating opportunities that enable young Nigerians to pursue excellence through sport.

“Young people need platforms that allow them to develop their talents and realise their potential,” the Governor said. “Initiatives such as this championship play a vital role in identifying future champions and inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

His remarks underscored the importance of strategic partnerships between government, the private sector and sporting institutions in creating pathways for youth participation and success in competitive sports.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the delegation to interact with members of the Flamingos, Nigeria’s national women’s Under-17 football team, whose achievements continue to bring pride and recognition to the country.

Speaking on the vision behind the championship, Yemi Edun said the initiative was designed to go beyond an annual tournament and serve as a sustainable platform for discovering, nurturing and preparing Nigerian players for international competition.

“Our objective is to build a clear pathway for young talents to progress from grassroots development to the global stage,” Edun said. “We want every young Nigerian who watches these players compete internationally to believe that they too can achieve similar success through dedication, hard work and opportunity.”

According to Edun, the championship also seeks to inspire more children to embrace table tennis, build confidence through sport and develop the mindset needed to compete at the highest levels.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple but powerful vision: empowering young Nigerians to see themselves in the achievements of emerging sporting stars and believe that international success is within their reach.

With growing recognition and support from stakeholders across the sports ecosystem, anticipation is building for the 2026 edition, which is expected to showcase some of Nigeria’s most promising young table tennis talents.

As preparations continue, Daniel Ford International remains committed to expanding opportunities for youth participation in table tennis, raising competitive standards and creating pathways for Nigerian players to gain exposure on the international stage.

Ultimately, the championship aims to produce not only champions but also role models whose achievements will inspire future generations to discover their potential, pursue excellence and strive for global sporting success.