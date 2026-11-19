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The thoughtlessness and inability of Nigerian leaders to empathise with the people must end soon, writes MONDAY PHILIPS EKPE

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari was widely reported some days ago to have drawn a link between the increasing inaccessibility of many Nigerians to food and their lack of hard work. “If there is no food in the market, that is what we are calling hunger. But anyone who is not a lazy person, definitely he will have food on his table,” the APC senator representing Zamfara West and former governor of the state was quote to have declared at the Uyo, Akwa Ibom APC presidential rally.

Not surprisingly, a group called Senator Yari National Unity Project for Tinubu 2027 (SYNUP 4 Tinubu 2027) later dismissed the stories as misrepresentations of what their leader meant; that he never made any direct reference to Nigerian youths. “What was actually said was a statement on the dignity of work, made by a man who had just acknowledged that hunger exists. To turn that into the headline, ‘Yari calls youths lazy’, is not reporting. It is spin,” it said. The writers who joined “youth” and “lazy” together probably did so with a similar situation in mind. While on a foreign trip, the late President Muhammadu Buhari openly blamed the socio-economic plight of young Nigerians on their laziness.

But not many people would buy SYNUP’s defence or clarification. Those who have been following the Nigerian political scene especially in the present dispensation could well take Senator Yari’s Freudian slip as representative of the thought processes of majority of the members of his privileged class. A man or woman gets into public office and is soon bitten by a bug which numbs him/her from the humane understanding of his/her surroundings. Does it require advanced semantics to know the differences between availability of anything and its affordability? As someone who should know why even his own banditry-ravaged state can’t take the abundance of foodstuff for granted, it’s unfortunate indeed that Yari voiced out the contentious blunder in front of that hapless crowd.

It’s difficult to say what many of those in authority in Nigeria eat or drink. Or smoke. On a good day, odious statements that suggest or peddle the complicity of citizens in the face of obvious governmental inadequacies ought to result in the resignation or removal of the speaker. Yari was there to solicit the votes that would grant President Bola Tinubu a second term in office, after all. But he dared to deny food shortage and blame the victims of Nigeria’s hugely diminished purchasing power in the same breath. Who does that without consequences? How much longer will it take Nigerians to realise that the gulf between the ruling elite and the masses may have now further widened without remedies in sight?

Our politicians are among the luckiest on earth, you know. We shouldn’t single out Yari for condemnation. There’s no way the wanton display of unexplained wealth by a little percentage of the citizenry can coexist with empathy for the down-trodden. Only very few vocations and professions can compete favourably with holding government positions as pathways to riches untold. Better still for them, the machineries designed to checkmate such excesses aren’t showing any signs of genuine operations at the moment. Even more pathetic is the fact that the populace, particularly younger ones, who should demand accountability, are heavily distracted. Many of them are trapped by the social media in pursuit of the soft life. Even when they attempt to engage politically, they propagate and deepen the primordial inanities that have kept the country divided for long.

The line between the oppressors and the oppressed must worry everyone. If the repercussions aren’t apparent now, they will be at some point. A September 2026 report of the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) titled “Deconstructing Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria” asserts that poverty is concentrated in the north and rural areas. It affirms thus: “Poverty remains widespread in Nigeria despite the country’s considerable economic potential. Inequality has declined over time, but poverty has risen in recent years… The multidimensional poverty index, which measures deprivation across four dimensions – health, education, living standards and work and shocks – indicates that 62.9% of Nigerians, or about 133 million people, were multidimensionally poor in 2022.

“The north-east and north-west recorded the highest multidimensional poverty index scores, while the incidence reached 91% in Sokoto. The report links these differences to economic activities, household size, education, infrastructure, urbanization, fiscal capacity, insecurity and conflict.” These figures have since worsened, unfortunately. Interestingly, Yari’s backyard hosts a chunk of this despicable profile. Come to think of it, can he reproduce his goof in Gusau, Zamfara’s capital, without instant judgment? Most likely never!

Yari is not alone in his failure to connect with the despondent conditions of most Nigerians today, however. Many of his colleagues also have only an academic knowledge about the sufferings of the people they claim to lead. Each time President Tinubu assures in his speeches and elsewhere that he knows what the citizens feel, I don’t receive it well. I sincerely think he doesn’t. Hardship in the country is now unprecedented. Let’s hope our leaders come to terms with this ugly truth quickly.

My colleague and editor of THISDAY Lawyer, Onikepo Braithwaite, put this succinctly in her compelling article, “Hunger and Yari’s Poverty of Thought”, published in THISDAY on November 17, 2026: “Hunger in contemporary Nigeria is primarily a question of non-affordability, produced by policy choices, insecurity that keeps farmers off the land, and a wage structure that leaves even full-time workers unable to meet basic needs. The student-devised (meal-rationing) equation of 1-0-0, 0-0-1 or 0-0-0 is simply the arithmetic expression of that reality.

“Until those who have held high office can demonstrate that they used the resources and authority available to them to reduce, rather than preside over widespread poverty, statements that shift blame onto the governed will continue to ring hollow and sound offensive. Public office carries a duty of care; when that duty is unmet, it is not just a falsehood but disparaging, to re-describe the people’s resulting hunger as laziness and/or the fault of the hungry.” And may these high-level indifference, insensitivity and provocation not lead to uncontrollable angst. Progressive Nigerians should work towards when the people would get rid of ethnic, religious and regional demarcations and act as one. Then, the opportunism, uncharity and unwisdom of those who preside over them and their resources would be decisively challenged.

Dr Ekpe is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board

X: @monday_ekpe2