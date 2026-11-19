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Government must make adequate investment in water supply

During a road construction work in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in June 2025, pipes connecting several homes and communities to the public water network were relocated by the contractor handling the project. Despite the prompt completion and commissioning of the road, the affected pipes have not been properly reconnected, leaving several households without running water for more than a year. But the challenge of access to safe drinking water is neither a problem of road construction nor restricted to Abuja; it is a national problem.

The United Nations General Assembly has long recognised drinking water and sanitation as human rights. But majority of Nigerians still do not have access to either. Yet potable water and improved sanitation services are verifiable measures for fighting poverty and diseases. Last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said in Nigeria, only 67 per cent of the population could access basic drinking-water services, while only 32 per cent have an improved water source on their premises. As a result of this shortage, about 150,000 children under the age of five die annually from diarrhea-related diseases that are mostly traceable to unsafe drinking water.

In many countries, according to the World Bank, unclear policies, weak regulations, and financially unsustainable utilities have slowed progress and deterred investment in the sector. Instructively, Nigeria did not achieve the targets of the millennium development goals for water and sanitation. Some of the reasons adduced for these are primarily the lack of effective coordination among the stakeholders and the inability to harness the required funds. Yet water, sanitation, and hygiene are paramount to sustainable development.

In the absence of water from piped supplies and protected wells, millions of Nigerians consume what is available. In many rural communities, the challenge is critical as women and children trek long distances to fetch water from streams and ponds, some of which are contaminated. Even in the so-called modern cities like Lagos and Abuja, the federal capital, a large proportion of people have no access to drinking water, and as a recent joint WHO/UNICEF observed, many often resort to using any available space as convenience. For those who can afford it, boreholes are indiscriminately dug. But that too constitutes its own problems as it undermines the water table and threatens future supply of the commodity.

From Niger to Benue and several other states, Nigeria is blessed with several rivers. Despite this huge endowment of nature, access to potable water remains a problem for the majority of our people. Due to the problem of access, a preventable disease like cholera has been a recurring epidemic in Nigeria and has led to the death of thousands of our people, especially children.

We are particularly concerned that many children in the rural communities miss out on the opportunity to go to school as they spend several hours daily collecting water for domestic use. It is in this light that we appeal to government, at all levels, to upgrade non-protected water systems and improve the management of all drinking water systems in line with WHO and International Standard Organisation of Nigeria (ISO) guidelines on drinking of quality water. We must make access to potable water a right and not a privilege.