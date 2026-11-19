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Kayode Tokede

The stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday dropped by N642billion as cautious sentiment continued for the second consecutive trading session this week.

The NGX All-Share Index declined by 989.00 basis points or 0.40 per cent to close at 248,329.65 basis points.

Consequently, market capitalisation lost N642 billion to close at N161.238 trillion.

The downturn was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Aradel Holdings, Zenith Bank, eTranzact International, Meyer and Champion Breweries.

Despite the bearish close, market sentiment remained marginally positive, with 26 advancers, outweighing 25 decliners. Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC) and McNichols emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent each to close at N3.52 and N4.95 respectively, while Chellaram followed with a gain of 9.79 per cent to close at N10.65, per share.

Living Trust Mortgage Bank rose by 9.77 per cent to close at N2.81, while Veritas Kapital Assurance appreciated by 9.71 per cent to close at N1.13, per share.

On the other side, Aradel Holdings led others on the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N1,166.40, per share. eTranzact International followed with a decline of 9.86 per cent to close at N15.55, while Transnational Express shed 9.26 per cent to close at N2.45, per share.

Meyer went down by 8.86 per cent to close at N15.95, while Champion Breweries depreciated by 8.85 per cent to close at N11.85, per share.

The total volume traded declined by 20.02 per cent to 451.14 million units, valued at N26.61 billion, and exchanged in 32,572 deals.

Transactions in the shares of First Holdco led the activity with 62.650 million shares worth N6.671 billion. Access Holdings followed with account of 42.467 million shares valued at N1.138 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 33.155 million shares valued at N3.780 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded 23.748 million shares worth N540.846 million, while Nigerian Breweries traded 23.083 million shares worth N1.616 billion.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said, “sustained profit-taking in heavyweight counters and sectoral weakness could constrain near-term recovery, although selective bargain-hunting and marginally positive market breadth may provide some support.”