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Nuhu Ribadu’s quiet diplomacy is increasingly turning voices of dissent into partners in nation-building, writes YAKUBU DATI

Though the concept of security diplomacy evolved over the years between countries as a measure of managing security threats across the globe, its adaptation in internal crises has proven that the idea can be internalised in nations undergoing security threats to deescalate the tendencies of groups taking up arms against the state and threatening communities at will as was the case in Nigeria.

Since Malam Nuhu Ribadu assumed office as the National Security Adviser to the President, his method for conquering threats such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other forms of violent crimes have come under scrutiny.

Used to military engagements, people expected a continuation of the kinetic methods which over the years, rather than lessen the reign of terror, has made it to spread to other parts of Nigeria and even to neighbouring African countries.

It was when the results of the Ribadu approach began to manifest in the North East, North West, North Central, South South and South eastern parts of the country which were ravaged by security threats that many began to admit there are better ways of handling the security situation in Nigeria.

It is obvious that Ribadu, who has served as chairman of Nigeria’s topmost anti-graft agency had from experience reasoned that some levels of investigation, penetration, consultation and confrontation can serve a more effective purpose in dealing with such crimes hence domesticated the principle of security diplomacy.

Security diplomacy by its literal definition is the concept of managing international relations to prevent conflict, lower tensions, and keep countries or groups stable, using talks and negotiations to deal with threats like armed attacks, terrorism, and the spread of dangerous weapons.

This involves the blockage of arm routes, stoppage of supply of victuals to armed groups and setting up of direct communication with groups to make them see the futility of their actions and bring them to surrender.

It however does not imply the total jettisoning of physical combat engagements, but makes it applied only when necessary to reduce civilian casualties and address the cause of the criminal acts from the roots.

While military force may contain threats, sustainable peace often requires understanding the motivations, grievances and aspirations of affected communities.

While military engagement can reduce immediate tensions, unresolved grievances, unemployment, poverty, environmental degradation and perceptions of injustice can undermine peace over time.

Just like in international disputes, security diplomacy reduces the risk of mistakes or accidental war and turns potential conflicts into opportunities for discussion, and reducing the chances of spread.

In Nigeria’s complex political and security landscape, where conflict, agitation and mutual suspicion have repeatedly tested national cohesion, Nuhu Ribadu’s quiet diplomacy has offered an intriguing narrative of political transformation, turning voices of dissent into advocates of peace and former agitators into partners in nation-building.

From the creeks of the Niger Delta to the expansive Arewa hinterland, dialogue and reconciliation have increasingly become indispensable instruments in addressing Nigeria’s multifaceted security challenges.

Ribadu’s strategic positioning within President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s security architecture has provided an opportunity to explore how engagement, political inclusion and relationship-building can complement conventional security operations.

The potential of former agitators becoming Renewed Hope Champions has come to represent a significant political development, suggesting that individuals once alienated from mainstream governance can find pathways towards constructive participation, community leadership and national development.

This aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, particularly its emphasis on security, stability and economic prosperity. Yet, political symbolism alone cannot establish the success of such a transformation.

Nigeria’s experience with amnesty programmes, negotiations and reintegration initiatives offers important lessons.

The Niger Delta illustrates both the possibilities and limitations of reconciliation. Although dialogue and intervention programmes have contributed to periods of relative stability, questions surrounding environmental restoration, equitable resource distribution and sustainable livelihoods remain significant.

Similarly, the insurgency-affected communities of the North require more than political engagement. Rehabilitation, justice, security, education, economic opportunity and the restoration of public confidence are essential to preventing renewed violence.

The measurable improvements in security, governance and in the lives of ordinary Nigerians makes the Ribadu method highly commendable.

Dati can be reached on Yakubudati@gmail.com