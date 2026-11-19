Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified preparations for the 2027 general election as the Tinubu/Shettima and Mutfwang/Piyo Campaign Council formally commenced activities with a strategic consultation at the party secretariat in Jos.

Leading the delegation, the Director-General of the Campaign Council, Sir Joseph Ari, said the visit was aimed at fostering synergy between the campaign structure and the party leadership to ensure a united front ahead of the elections.

Ari disclosed that the council had already developed and secured approval for its campaign action plan and would begin implementation with consultations, stakeholder engagement and interfaith prayers for peaceful and successful elections.

He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to delivering victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo, and all APC candidates in Plateau State, while urging party members to close ranks and support the leadership.

The campaign chief also called on the party to convene a meeting of all APC candidates in the state to strengthen coordination and promote a common campaign message across all levels.

Responding, Plateau APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, described the visit as a significant step towards avoiding the disconnect that often exists between campaign organisations and party structures.

He stressed that victory in 2027 would depend on grassroots mobilisation, party unity and strict adherence to APC rules, warning that anti-party activities would not be tolerated.

Bature expressed confidence that the APC would secure electoral victories in Plateau and across the country, citing what he described as the growing benefits of the state’s alignment with the Federal Government.

The visit marks the official take-off of the Plateau APC Campaign Council’s activities as political mobilisation gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.