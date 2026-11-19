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Bennett Oghifo

AfricaNenda’s flagship annual report tracks five years of growth across 39 systems and provides policy recommendations that boost trust and interoperability.

Instant payment systems in Africa processed 71.4 billion transactions worth $1.8 trillion in 2025, almost three times as many as in 2021, according to the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa (SIIPS) 2026 report, published today by AfricaNenda Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the World Bank Group.

Today, 89% of African adults live in a country with access to an instant payment system. Yet the fifth edition of the report on instant payments finds that wider access is not enough to drive everyday use. Among 1,403 digital payment users surveyed in 15 markets, 55% still pay in cash for about half of their transactions. Over half of surveyed users have experienced problems with payments, such as delays or paying the wrong person, but one in three of them never report issues, mostly because they do not know how.

“Five years ago, our first report mapped 29 instant payment systems; today there are 39, and one in two African adults live in a country served by an inclusive instant payment system IIPS,” said Sabine F. Mensah, Deputy CEO of AfricaNenda Foundation and lead author of the report. “The question has changed. It is no longer whether Africans can pay instantly, but whether they trust the system enough to stop reaching for cash. Our research shows that trust is won in seconds, through a payment that goes through instantly, with preventive safeguards such as recipient name validation, and a payment confirmation message received in real time. It is kept by getting timely resolution and people’s money back when something goes wrong.”

Key findings from SIIPS 2026:

· Africa now has 39 live instant payment systems: 35 domestic systems in 29 countries and four regional systems. Overall, 43 countries in Africa have access to instant payment capabilities through domestic or regional systems. Four domestic systems joined the landscape in the past year, in Liberia, Burundi, Guinea and Mauritania, and a 1 new regional system now serves the eight West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) countries. A further 17 countries have IIPS projects underway.

· Transaction volumes have grown by an average of 28% a year since 2021, while the average payment has fallen from $45 to $26. More people are using instant payments for small, everyday purchases, and mobile money systems carry 73% of all volume.

· Surveyed users say three things build trust: payments that go through instantly, clear confirmation messages and the ability to verify the recipient before pressing send. Recourse decides what happens next: 43% of users who lost money cut back on digital payments, while users who were refunded often went on to use them more. Payment service providers are adopting AI fraud defences faster than the operators of instant payment systems, while users mostly see AI as a risk, for example through deepfakes.

· Where an instant payment system operates, active use of accounts is around 7 percentage points higher. More inclusive IPS create more opportunities to deepen usage of financial services such as credit, informed by digital cashflow records.

“Africa has built inclusive instant payment infrastructure at remarkable speed, drawing on the talent of its own software engineers and designers,” said Dr Robert Ochola, CEO of AfricaNenda Foundation. “The next five years must be about making these systems affordable to use, safe and sustainable to run.”