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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rivers State Chapter, has unveiled a more than 1,000-member campaign council for its 2027 governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and his running mate, Dr. Mike B. Nwielaghi.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s state chairman, Success Jack, and state Secretary, Dr Leonard Onengiye Tamunoigbeinbia, announcing the campaign council.

The party said the campaign council would coordinate its mobilisation and campaign activities across the state as it seeks to win the governorship election on the platform of its ‘Reset Rivers Agenda.’

Unveiling the council in Rivers State, the NDC said the structure was designed to provide strategic leadership and mobilise residents across the state towards what it described as a new, inclusive and prosperous Rivers State.

A former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the Third Republic, Hon. Iyk Oji, was named chairman of the campaign council, while a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bernard Mikko, was appointed Director-General.

Others appointed to key positions include Dame Aleruchi Cookey-Gam as Chairperson of the Advisory Council; Mr. Nimi Tekena Amachree, Vice-Chairman; Hon. Onengiye Leonard T., State Party and Council Secretary; Chief Sylvanus Iregbu, Deputy Director-General; and Chief O.J. Akiri, Chairman, Chiefs and Elders Council.

The party also appointed Hon. Kings Unyeawaji as Director, Special Duties; Dr. Sofiri Peterside, Contact and Mobilisation; Dr. (Mrs) Nice Alamieyeseigha, Women Mobilisation and 35 Per Cent Directorate; Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Media and Strategic Communications; and Alabo Brig. Gen. Datonye Iketubosin (rtd), Security and Intelligence.

Other directors include Alabo Bobiribi Amieye Nelson, Protocol; Chief Okem Okocha, Field Operations; Pastor Amonia FineCountry, Logistics and Welfare; and Mr. Sunday Bright, Youth Affairs.

The party called on Rivers people to support the campaign, stressing that: “Rivers State belongs to the people and a new Rivers State is possible.”