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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has described social work as a critical tool for promoting national unity, social justice and sustainable development, urging greater investment in citizens’ welfare to address Nigeria’s growing social challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the 41st Annual National Conference and AGM of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) in Jos, Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, said social workers remain at the forefront of supporting vulnerable groups affected by poverty, displacement, abuse and inequality.

He said the conference theme, ‘Co-Building Hope and Harmony: A Harambee Call to Unite a Divided Society,’ underscores the need for collective action in tackling divisions threatening national cohesion.

“Social work is more than a profession; it is a commitment to humanity and a vital instrument for building a just and compassionate society,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, represented by Helen Ikem, said social workers are indispensable to government efforts on poverty reduction, social protection and humanitarian interventions, calling for stronger collaboration between NASoW, government agencies and development partners.

He said social workers are at the forefront of identifying vulnerable households, conducting needs assessments, managing cases, facilitating referrals and protecting children and other at-risk groups.

“The role of social workers in this process is indispensable. We must strengthen community engagement, safeguarding mechanisms and monitoring systems to ensure interventions reach those who need them most,” the minister said.

NASoW National President, Mashood Mustapha, said Nigeria’s challenges of poverty, unemployment, insecurity, displacement and social exclusion require coordinated responses, stressing that social workers must continue to promote human dignity, social justice and peaceful coexistence.

The conference, attended by social work professionals and delegates from Nigeria and abroad, ends on Saturday.