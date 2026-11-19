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Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) have been urged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged presentation of fraudulent court judgment by a factional group of the Action Alliance (AA).

Presidential candidate of Action Alliance, Mr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, who made the appeal, queried how the order INEC relied on in 2023 to recognize a factional national Chairman of the AA, Mr Kenneth Udeze, emerged.

According to Omoaje, the document presented by the Udeze group to INEC as a genuine court order formed part of the basis for the commission’s recognition of him as the national chairman of the party.

The disputed document, titled ‘Notice of Consequence of Disobedience to Order of Court,’ was reportedly filed on August 3, 2023, and signed on August 7, 2023.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Omoaje, who is also laying claim to the national chairmanship, questioned the authenticity of the court document, on the grounds that then Justice E. Enenche of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from whose court the document purportedly originated from, had expressly denied issuing it.

Omoaje disclosed that Justice Enenche communicated his position in a letter to the then INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, adding that the Registrar of High Court No. 45, Zone 2, Wuse, Abuja, also disowned the document in a letter dated September 18, 2023, addressed to the Nigeria Police Force.

He stated that the two correspondences, which he identified as Exhibits AA1 and AA2, should provide a basis for an independent examination of the disputed document by the relevant authorities.

Omoaje argued that the allegations went beyond the internal leadership crisis of the party, raising broader concerns about the authenticity of judicial documents submitted to public institutions and the processes through which such documents are verified.

The Action Alliance national chairman also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding proceedings and judgments in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/174/2022, involving Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu, Kenneth Udeze, Action Alliance and INEC, as well as Appeal No. CA/ABJ/526/2022 before the Court of Appeal.

He questioned the membership status and identity of the claimant, Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu, saying the party’s available records had not established his membership of Action Alliance and consequently called for an independent verification of the claimant’s identity and relevant particulars.

Omoaje further expressed concern over the judicial history of the case, particularly the roles played by Justice Peter O. Affen and Justice E. Enenche in the proceedings and delivery of judgment.

He claimed that available records indicated that Justice Affen heard the matter, while Justice Enenche delivered the judgment, raising questions which, according to him, required clarification in view of the dates of Justice Affen’s appointment to the Court of Appeal and the commencement of the suit.

He urged the appropriate judicial authorities to examine the original court records and proceedings to establish the facts.

Omoaje appealed to the IGP to ensure a comprehensive review of the allegations concerning the disputed court document, alleging that Udeze had failed to honour police invitations issued in connection with the matter before approaching the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/2741/2025 and Motion No. M/9906/2025, seeking reliefs against further police invitations, arrest, investigation or detention.

The application was reportedly brought before Justice Chizoba N. Oji.

Omoaje, however, urged the police to discharge their statutory responsibilities professionally, stressing that the investigation should be conducted without prejudice to the rights of any party.

In a separate appeal to INEC, the Action Alliance national chairman demanded the release of a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the letter of instruction allegedly issued by the commission to Jennifer O. Anderson, authorising her to represent INEC in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/174/2022.

He said the party had made repeated requests for the document without receiving the desired response and consequently gave INEC seven days to respond to the request, warning that the party would consider approaching the court if the commission failed to release the document within the stipulated period.

He also called on the INEC chairman to direct an independent examination of all judicial documents relied upon by the commission in recognising Udeze as the party’s national chairman.

Specifically, he urged the commission to establish how the disputed document was received, verified and accepted, and to investigate any allegations of negligence or misconduct by its officials where evidence justified such action.

Reiterating his position on the party’s leadership, Omoaje described Udeze as an expelled member of Action Alliance and disputed his claim to the national chairmanship.

He urged INEC to exercise caution in handling the party’s leadership representation pending proper verification of the relevant judicial documents and party records.

The party chairman stressed that his appeal was not intended to undermine the judiciary or interfere with INEC’s independence but to promote accountability, transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

He called on the police and INEC to treat the matter with urgency, insisting that allegations involving the authenticity of court documents presented to public institutions deserved impartial investigation.

“We are not asking the police to take sides in an internal party disagreement. We are asking them to investigate allegations supported by documentary evidence,” he said.