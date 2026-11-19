Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Bennett Oghifo

The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) said that the estimated scale of global fraud losses had reached alarming proportions, comparable to the annual economic output of major economies underscoring the urgent need for coordinated national, regional and international responses.

The Institute called on governments, public institutions, private sector organisations, professionals and citizens to intensify collective efforts to combat fraud, strengthen accountability and safeguard national resources. The Institute maintained that the growing scale of global fraud losses pose a serious threat to good governance, institutional integrity and sustainable economic development in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

Founder and Chairman, Governing Council of CIFCFIN, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, made the call during an international press conference in Abuja to officially flag off the 2026 International Fraud Awareness Week titled: “Fraud Losses Rival National GDP: A Threat to Governance in Nigeria and Africa.”

Addressing journalists, Dr. Gashinbaki stressed that fraud should no longer be viewed “merely as financial misconduct but as a fundamental governance challenge capable of weakening public institutions, eroding investor confidence, undermining public trust and diverting critical resources from infrastructure, healthcare, education and other essential services.”

Highlighting the global significance of the awareness campaign, Gashinbaki explained that the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the world’s largest anti-fraud organisation, brings together professionals, governments, businesses and citizens across more than 140 countries in a coordinated campaign to promote fraud prevention, detection and accountability.

He noted that CIFCFIN, as an international supporting organisation, was proud to participate in the global initiative and spearhead activities commemorating the awareness week in Nigeria.

As part of its campaign, CIFCFIN unveiled a 13-point statement outlining critical priorities for combating fraud and strengthening governance.

Among the key issues highlighted were the recognition of fraud as a governance crisis rather than merely a financial problem; the dangers posed by weak internal controls and inadequate oversight; the damaging effects of fraud on the integrity of Nigeria’s public institutions; the growing sophistication of cyber-enabled financial crimes; and the vulnerability of public procurement systems to fraudulent practices.

The statement also underscored the critical role of certified professionals in fraud prevention and investigation, while emphasising citizens’ rights and responsibilities in demanding transparency and accountability.

Expounding on CICFIN’s stance, Gashinbaki posited that no single institution or government agency can effectively combat fraud in isolation. “There is therefore the urgent need for stronger collaboration among anti-corruption agencies, financial institutions, professional bodies, regulatory authorities, private sector organisations and international partners” he advised.

The Founder also identified professional competence and ethical integrity as indispensable pillars in the fight against financial crimes explaining that forensic accountants, certified fraud investigators, auditors, compliance officers and other relevant professionals play a crucial role in detecting irregularities, preserving evidence, supporting investigations and facilitating successful prosecutions.

He noted that their expertise could determine whether fraudulent activities are detected before substantial losses occur or discovered only after significant damage has been done. “It could also influence whether investigations produce credible evidence capable of withstanding judicial scrutiny,” Gashinbaki said.

The CIFCIN founder therefore urged governments, ministries, departments and agencies, financial institutions and private sector organisations to prioritise the engagement of appropriately qualified and certified professionals in fraud prevention, forensic investigations, compliance and related functions.

He reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to upholding rigorous professional and ethical standards among its members, maintaining that a highly skilled and incorruptible professional workforce remains one of the strongest safeguards against financial crimes and institutional abuse.

As part of the activities marking the 2026 International Fraud Awareness Week, CIFCFIN held public awareness campaigns, visited tertiary institutions and had an advocacy street walk and other engagements aimed at educating citizens, particularly young people, on the dangers of fraud and the importance of ethical conduct.