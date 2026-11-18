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By Kolawole Igandan





If you have ever met Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, in chambers, you met Jurisprudence in a perfectly tailored suit. If you have ever met him in Ikere, his native abode in Ekiti State, on a Sunday morning after service, you met something even rarer — a humble village boy who never left home, even when he left to conquer the world.

Today, we celebrate not just a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, not just a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, former Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Life Bencher, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos — his alma mater — and Chancellor of BOUESTI, Ikere, but a complete man whose life has become a textbook of how to be great and still be good.

The law knows him as the Colossus. For 50 years since his Call to Bar in 1976, and 34 years since he took silk in July 1991, he has been the advocate judges stay awake to listen to. His briefs are epic. His oral advocacy is orchestral. It is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on November 19 unveil his six-volume compendium, “Wole Olanipekun: Through The Cases”, with forewords by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and the Attorney-General, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN. The book distils Inakoju v. Adeleke, presidential election petitions from 2007 till date, and hundreds of landmark cases where his arguments became law. It is a celebration of a mind that has literally written Nigerian law through the cases.

But beyond law, there is a mystique that court records do not capture.

First, his style. Chief Olanipekun dresses like law itself should dress — immaculate, authoritative, timeless. His colleagues whisper about his epicurean taste: the shoes, always hand-finished, gleaming even after a 12-hour day; the wristwatches, not for show but for precision — a man who respects time because time respects industry. He is a sartorial statement that elegance is discipline.

Second, his work ethic. He is a delightful workaholic. He wakes when most men still negotiate with sleep, his table already littered with files. He works late into the night, and no draft, no address, no legal opinion leaves Wole Olanipekun & Co. until he has approved it with his own eyes and his pen. Those who have worked closely with him know the legend: a junior may have passed a brief as “perfect”, only for Oga to pick a misplaced comma on page 73, a wrong citation on page 41, and ask, “My dear, is this our best?” He pays attention to the ridiculous detail because he believes excellence is not an act, but a habit. It is no wonder his sons are taking after him. Dr. Oladapo Olanipekun, SAN, scholarly and cerebral, and Olabode Olanipekun, SAN, whom the Bar already hails as “the next big thing to happen to law,” are not just inheriting a name; they are inheriting a standard.

Third, and most important, is his heart. This is the part no one sees — his generosity that is silent, surgical, and often anonymous. Chief does not empower for applause; he empowers because he cannot sleep if his neighbour is hungry. Ask the market women of Ikere whose shops were recapitalized without a press release. Ask the young lawyers across Nigeria whose NBA dues and law school fees were quietly paid from his pocket. Ask the families of his drivers, his secretaries, his staff, whose children he sends to school as his own.

Ikere-Ekiti adores him not because he is Asiwaju of Ikere Kingdom, but because he made Ikere his personal corporate social responsibility. He did not just build a mansion there; he built an economy of hope. He established Newcruse 92.7 FM, the first private radio station outside Ado-Ekiti, which commenced full broadcast on April 14, 2020, not as a business, but as a solution to youth unemployment and to put Ikere on the world map. Today the station’s signal reaches Ondo, Osun, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Oyo, and Lagos — Ikere’s voice to the world.

And then, the crown: the Newcruse Mother and Child Maternity Complex, a 35-bed state-of-the-art facility built within the State Specialist Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti, commissioned in May 2026 by Governor Biodun Oyebanji to the applause of President Tinubu, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, former Governor Bisi Akande, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Coordinating Minister of Health. It is today adjudged the best in the South-West, with cutting-edge delivery suites, neonatal care, and — typical of Chief — a fully furnished, fully stocked Pharmacy to ensure no mother has to run to town to buy drugs while in labour. He thought of everything. That is Olanipekun: thorough even in charity.

His philanthropy is indeed global in reckoning — over 3,019 students on scholarship since 1996 through the Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme, over 800 widows and elderly on direct support through the Wole Olanipekun Foundation, law auditoriums donated to University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Babcock University, Ajayi Crowther University; courtrooms and NBA Bar Centres built; and most recently the Chief Wole Olanipekun Digital Centre at Amoye Grammar School, his alma mater.

Yet for all this, his private life is worthy of emulation. Humble to a fault, deeply Anglican, devoted to Erelu Princess Omolara Olanipekun — whom he adores openly and honours in every fora — he has proven that a man can conquer the Supreme Court and still be conquered by love at home. All four children — Dapo, Tope, Bukola, and Bode — are lawyers because he modelled, not mandated, excellence.

At 75, Chief Wole Olanipekun teaches us that the wig and gown are temporary, but character is permanent. “Wole Olanipekun: Through The Cases” will sit in law libraries for centuries. But the man — personable, impeccably dressed, watchful, kind, exacting, ever-present — will sit in our hearts even longer.

Happy 75th birthday to the Asiwaju, the Oracle, the Colossus who still corrects the comma.

•Kolawole Igandan is a media consultant based in Lagos State.