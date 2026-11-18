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Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), has charged its Technical Committees to strengthen their contributions to industry development through proactive engagement, strategic recommendations and effective collaboration in addressing emerging challenges in the insurance sector.

NIA Chairman, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, gave the charge recently during a breakfast meeting with Chairmen and Secretaries of the Association’s Technical Committees.

The meeting provided an interactive platform for the NIA leadership and representatives of the Technical Committees to assess their activities, identify areas for improvement and explore strategies for enhancing their effectiveness and contributions to the growth of the association and the Nigerian insurance industry.

Addressing the committees, Nwachukwu commended the them for their invaluable contributions to the association’s activities and the development of the insurance industry over the years.

She, however, challenged them to demonstrate greater commitment, innovation and responsiveness in discharging their responsibilities, stressing that their expertise and recommendations remained critical to the association’s strategic direction and industry advocacy initiatives.

According to her, the NIA Governing Council places significant expectations on the technical committees, particularly in providing informed recommendations that serve as the foundation for counncil decisions on market conduct guidelines, regulatory policies and other critical industry matters.

In her welcome address, the Director-General of NIA, Mrs. Bola Odukale, expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the Technical Committees for their unwavering commitment, professional contributions and continued support to the NIA Secretariat and the insurance industry.

She reiterated the secretariat’s commitment to strengthening its working relationship with the committees and providing the necessary institutional support to enhance their operational effectiveness and delivery of their mandates.