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With huge accumulation of uncredited pension fund put at N99.28 billion, all eyes are on PenCom on judicious utilisation of the funds to the benefit of contributors, writes Ebere Nwoji.

Few months ago, precisely in July this year, the National Pension Commission( PenCom), said uncredited pension funds deducted from salaries of Nigerian workers as at March 2026, stood at N99.28 billion.

The commission said the figures represented deductions made by employers from their workers’ salaries as part of their pension contributions to be saved in their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs), but which were not credited or paid into the accounts.

The commission disclosed this at the one-year anniversary of the introduction of the Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS), organised by PenCom in collaboration with the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), and the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos.

According to the Director, Surveillance Department, Saleem Muhammad, about 70 Percent of the uncredited funds came from private sector employers while the remaining 30 percent came from public sector employers.

According to Muhammad, accumulation of this huge uncredited funds which have entered the pension system but cannot be allocated was one of the weaknesses of the manual remittance system initially used by pension sector operators.

He further said the situation was created by invalid RSA PINs, missing schedules ,incorrect PFA details and data inconsistencies.

The commission said having made efforts to identify the true owners of the contributions without success, it would soon take a decision on what to do with the huge funds.

This disclosure by the commission created concern in the minds of Nigerian workers, retirees and job seekers as such they are eager to know what decision the commission would take or has taken on the uncredited fund . It is indeed a concern because some owners of the fund according to PenCom are casual workers of big organisations like Julius Berger who are now out of job. These contributors are somewhere suffering in poverty and penury because having lost their jobs some have not been able to secure another job since then but cannot access their contributed money to keep life going while looking for another job.

Loss of job by contributors

Section 7 subsection 2 of the PRA 2014, which references section 16 subsection 2 and 5 permits workers to access 25 per cent of their Retirement Savings Account upon job loss.

The act said such a contributor must have remained unemployed for at least four months after disengagement and must be under 50 years.

Some including those that worked with public sector retired with nothing to fall back on where as their money is somewhere waiting to be traced.

Both the employers who deducted the money and who supposed to remit the same to the pension fund custodian designated by the PFA could not liaise with either the PFA, the PFC or even PenCom officials to trace the owners of the fund right from onset before the accumulation of this almost N100 billion.This is so whereas organisations were asked to appoint pension desk officers who see to the welfare of their workers on the issue of contributions.

Workers’ plight

Few years back, THISDAY was approached by an elderly man at the customer care department of one of the PFAs with office along Ikorodu road who was lamenting that he worked for 25 years in Julius Berger as a truck driver, retired that particular year but when he wanted to process his retirement entitlement, his pension desk officer told him there was nothing in his RSA. Downcast by this news from his pension desk officer, the retired Julius Berger truck driver approached THISDAY for an assistance in the area of telling Nigerians his plight.

Obviously this must be one of the owners of this uncredited N100 billion funds. This calls for the need for carefulness, periodic trainings of desk officers of both public and private organisations to avoid a repeat of this ugly situation.

It is true that it was against the backdrop of this situation which was created by manual remittances of deducted funds by the employers that prompted PenCom and PFAs to initiate the introduction of the Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS), an electronic or digital way of remitting the deducted funds, care must be taken to guard against its own errors that may result in accumulation of even high quantum of unremitted funds which will be at the detriment of Nigerian workers.

Experts’ View

But before PenCom takes decision on what to do with the already accumulated funds, THISDAY sampled the opinion of some actuarial experts and pension analysts on way forward for PenCom on the funds.

A UK trained actuarial scientist, chartered insurer and Chairman /CEO Anchor Actuarial Services Limited, Dr Pius Apere, on where PenCom should channel the uncredited contributions for the benefit of Nigerian workers said: “In my professional opinion, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) should consider retaining uncredited pension contributions in the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) for the following reasons: Potential Future Identification of Unidentified Contributors: A significant proportion of the unidentified contributors whose pension contributions constitute these uncredited funds are likely to be casual workers. Such individuals may subsequently secure part-time or full-time employment with other employers and become fully captured under the new Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS) being introduced by PenCom.”

“Consequently, retaining these funds in the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) would preserve their potential to benefit workers who may become eligible for pension-related support in the future. The funds could be utilised to finance the Minimum Guaranteed Pension (MGP) and/or PenCare for eligible retirees, thereby providing a social safety net for Nigerian workers, particularly those whose pension contributions may remain uncredited or unidentified,” he said.

Furthermore in what he titled anticipated increase in funding requirements for MGP and PenCare, Apere noted that current eligibility thresholds of N52,500 and N70,000 for the Minimum Guaranteed Pension (MGP) and PenCare, respectively, might be reviewed upwards in the future to reflect prevailing economic realities, particularly inflation and the rising cost of living.

According to him, any upward review of these thresholds is likely to increase the financial obligations of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), potentially placing additional pressure on the Fund. This may necessitate the sourcing of additional funds by PenCom to ensure the sustainable financing of the MGP and/or PenCare.

Reasoning along this line, Apere who was former Managing Director of Linkage Assurance plc, advised that retaining the uncredited pension contributions in the PPF would therefore strengthen the fund’s financial capacity and provide an additional pool of resources to meet these anticipated future obligations.

In another suggestion he titled, “Investment Potential of the Pension Protection Fund,” he said in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions, any surplus funds available in the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) were expected to be invested before they were eventually utilised to finance the Minimum Guaranteed Pension (MGP) and/or PenCare.

Accordingly, he said retaining the uncredited pension contributions in the PPF would not only strengthen the Fund’s financial position but also create an opportunity for the funds to generate investment returns over time.

Such returns, he explained, could further enhance the Fund’s capacity to meet its future obligations and promote the long-term sustainability of the pension system.

In conclusion, he said with the introduction of the Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS), the incidence of uncredited pension contributions is expected to reduce significantly or potentially be eliminated over time, as the system is designed to improve the identification, tracking and reconciliation of pension contributions.

In his words: “In view of the foregoing, I strongly recommend that PenCom consider retaining the existing uncredited pension contributions in the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), rather than channelling the funds to other purposes.

“This approach would preserve the funds for potential future beneficiaries, strengthen the financial sustainability of the PPF and provide additional resources to support the Minimum Guaranteed Pension (MGP) and PenCare programmes. Ultimately, this would ensure that the uncredited pension contributions are deployed in a manner that promotes the long-term interests and welfare of Nigerian workers and retirees.”

A member of Nigerian Union of Pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme who preferred to be anonymous said it will be good if PenCom could look side ways to see similar agencies that have similar cases of unclaimed, uncredited fund belonging to unidentified Nigerians and what such agencies did with the funds.

The NAICOM Example

Taking a look at a sister agency like the National Insurance Commission( NAICOM) and unclaimed policy holders’ funds he said PenCom should borrow a leaf from what NAICOM did to contain cases of unclaimed policy holders funds and what the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did with Nigeria’s massive pool of unclaimed capital market dividends.

THISDAY recalls that NAICOM handled unpaid and unclaimed insurance claims through several key mechanisms.

Two years back, as quantum of unpaid claims due to surrounding controversies which compelled the claimants to abandon such claims mounts with lots of reports flooding the policy holders’ complaint box of NAICOM, the commission consistently enforced strict measures to clear the backlog of unpaid and unclaimed insurance settlements. As regulator, NAICOM centered its decisions and enforcement actions on mandating transparency through the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and penalising non-compliant underwriters.

As operators claimed that owners of most of the outstanding claims have disappeared and were no where to be found to process their claims for them to pay, at their Insurers’ Committee meeting, NAICOM issued a direct mandate to underwriters through their umbrella body, the NIA, to address unclaimed settlements.

The commission did not stop there rather it’s Chief Executive and commissioner for insurance Mr Ayo Omosehin, under his Zero-Outstanding-Claims Directive, charged insurance chief executives to clear their backlogs and ensure that no unresolved, genuine claims was carried over into their financial accounts.

After repeated warnings, NAICOM published a comprehensive list titled “Complaints Against Insurance Companies” on its official portal. The publication exposed over 1,582 unresolved claims complaints across life and non-life policies lodged by corporate and individual policyholders. This was endorsed by NIA this way lots of unclaimed claims operators claimed no body had claimed were settled.