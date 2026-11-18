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Nume Ekeghe

Optimus Bank Limited grew its profit before tax (PBT) by 103.9 per cent to N24.55 billion in the first half of 2026, up from N12.04 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, as stronger interest income and an expanded balance sheet supported its earnings.

The bank’s improved financial performance, captured in its audited results for the half year ended June 30, 2026, coincided with an upgrade of its credit rating by Agusto & Co. to A- Long-Term and A1 Short-Term, with a Stable Outlook.

Interest income, one of the key drivers of the performance, more than doubled to N42.42 billion, representing a 101.9 per cent increase from N21.01 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Profit after tax (PAT) also rose by 84.3 per cent to N15.96 billion, compared with N8.66 billion in H1 2025, reflecting the bank’s stronger earnings during the period.

The growth in profitability was accompanied by an expansion in the bank’s balance sheet, with total assets rising by 65.3 per cent to N472.69 billion as of June 2026, from N286.02 billion at the end of December 2025.

Commenting on the performance, the Managing Director of Optimus Bank, Dr. Ademola Odeyemi, said the results reflected the progress made in building a resilient institution with the capacity to sustain growth and deliver value to customers.

“Our H1 performance reflects the progress we are making in building a strong, resilient, and growth-focused institution. The significant improvement in profitability, strengthened capital position, and rating upgrade by Agusto & Co. reinforce our commitment to building a bank that customers and businesses can rely on,” he said.