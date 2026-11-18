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Emma Okonji

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has committed a $75 million finance facility to the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to expand access to finance for Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including eligible businesses in the creative economy.

Announced during CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos, the facility reflects the event’s focus on connecting creative enterprises with finance, investment and markets. Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DBN, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, led the ceremonial signing on behalf of their institutions.

“Our partnership with DBN goes beyond providing capital. We are taking an integrated approach that combines finance with capacity building, export-readiness support and access to markets. Our objective is to help Nigerian SMEs build productive capacity, strengthen their competitiveness and make the transition from promising local businesses to sustainable exporters. At the same time, we will work with participating financial institutions to strengthen their capacity to better understand, finance and support SMEs throughout their growth journey,” Awani said.

“This partnership with Afreximbank represents another important step in DBN’s commitment to expanding access to finance for Nigerian MSMEs and enabling them to build resilient, competitive and sustainable businesses. The $75 million facility will provide much-needed financing through our Participating Financial Institutions, while creating greater opportunities for businesses, particularly those in the creative and export-oriented sectors, to strengthen their productive capacity and access new markets,” Okpanachi said.