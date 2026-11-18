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PCC reports 156,446 verified vocational trainees, as NESRI links educational opportunity with national productivity

By Gloria Adebajo-Fraser





For a Nigerian student facing withdrawal over unpaid fees, an education loan can preserve a future. For a young person seeking a trade, practical training can open a route to earning a living. For a child excluded from school, returning to learning can restore opportunity. These are the everyday stakes behind President Bola Tinubu’s education reforms.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council reports N372.62 billion in student loan disbursements and 156,446 verified vocational trainees under an agenda spanning school access, teacher development and university stability. Presented through the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, NESRI, these interventions address a central national challenge: turning educational opportunity into productive livelihoods.

Led by Education Minister Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa and Minister of State for Education Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, NESRI brings these priorities together to strengthen access, quality and relevant skills.

President Tinubu expressed that connection when he received student leaders at the State House on June 13, 2023: “If we all believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty then we have to invest in it.”

STUDENT LOANS: KEEPING AMBITION WITHIN REACH

The Council places student financing among the administration’s principal education interventions, reporting N372.62 billion disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

Education Minister Alausa also cited this total in an account of the government’s workforce agenda, identifying September 29, 2026, as the reporting date. It represents a dated milestone rather than a live total.

For households balancing food, accommodation, transport and school expenses, educational financing can help students remain enrolled and complete their courses.

The benefits extend beyond individual recipients. Graduates entering healthcare, engineering, teaching or enterprise contribute to household welfare and Nigeria’s productive capacity. Accessible applications, timely payments and clear eligibility information strengthen the programme’s usefulness.

TECHNICAL EDUCATION: CONNECTING SKILLS WITH WORK

The Council reports that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme attracted more than 2.8 million applications, with 156,446 trainees verified and enrolled for free training, stipends and start-up support.

Enrolment should be distinguished from graduation or employment. Tracking progress through those stages will establish how training improves livelihoods.

The brochure also reports rehabilitation of 38 federal and state technical colleges. Students in federal and selected state colleges receive support covering tuition, boarding, textbooks, uniforms and other requirements.

Electricians, welders, mechanics, construction technicians, agricultural processors and digital specialists provide services essential to competitive businesses. Functioning workshops, qualified instructors, recognised assessments and employer partnerships can help translate instruction into marketable competence.

AN AFRICAN EXPERIENCE: MEASURING EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES

Rwanda provides a useful comparison. According to the World Bank, its Priority Skills for Growth programme expanded training to nearly 24,000 young people and workers. Eighty-two per cent of graduates from short-term training and skills upgrading were employed or self-employed within nine months.

Nigeria’s scale differs considerably, but the lesson is relevant: training delivers greater value when it responds to employer demand and supports beneficiaries into work. Graduate employment, enterprise survival and earnings offer useful measures of lasting impact.

BRINGING OUT-OF-SCHOOL CHILDREN BACK INTO LEARNING

Addressing exclusion from education is a central federal NESRI priority. The Ministry of Education’s official platform reports approximately one million out-of-school children reintegrated into learning under the wider reform effort.

This is the ministry’s reported achievement; it does not independently establish an equivalent reduction in the national out-of-school population. Sustained attendance, retention and learning remain essential measures.

The federal effort includes Better Education Service Delivery for All, BESDA, an established programme that became effective in 2018. Its 17 focus states include Ebonyi, Oyo and Rivers alongside northern states.

Kaduna offers a complementary state example. Reports dated November 10, 2026, describe more than 15,000 learners transitioning into formal schools across 14 local government areas after completing a three-month Catch-Up Club programme, through the state government’s partnership with Save the Children International.

The wider Kaduna ROOSC project targets 100,000 out-of-school children over four years. Its figures are separate from federal NESRI totals.

The Hausa saying “Ilimi haske ne”—“Knowledge is light”—captures the purpose: helping children acquire the understanding and skills to navigate life with greater opportunity.

The relationship between federal ambition and local delivery is particularly important. States, school managers, teachers, families and development partners share responsibility for turning funding and policy into dependable services. New enrolment creates demand for classrooms, furniture, trained instructors and learning materials. Planning for these needs alongside access programmes can help protect the quality of education as participation expands. The objective is lasting inclusion: children entering school, remaining there and acquiring knowledge they can use throughout their lives and within their communities.

GIRL-CHILD EDUCATION AND FOUNDATIONAL LEARNING

Through interventions including the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, the brochure reports 7.19 million girls reached and 3.7 million enrolled in junior and senior secondary education across 21 states.

It also records more than 422,720 girls completing life-skills programmes and improvements benefiting over 10,000 schools. These are separate indicators, with potentially overlapping beneficiaries.

Improved classrooms, sanitation, learning materials and household support can help girls attend consistently and progress through education.

HOPE-EDU adds approximately $552.18 million in financing: $500 million from the World Bank’s International Development Association and $52.18 million from the Global Partnership for Education.

The programme targets about 29 million children, 500,000 teachers and more than 65,000 public primary schools. These figures describe intended coverage across basic education, rather than completed delivery or the number of out-of-school children returned to classrooms.

TEACHERS, UNIVERSITY STABILITY AND KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER

Teacher development features through EduRevamp and the Accelerated Teacher Professionalisation Pathway. The brochure records 53,553 EduRevamp registrations, 51,794 first-cohort ATPP registrations and a N2 billion investment, targeting 250,000 teachers by 2027.

Registration, completion and certification are different indicators. Tracking each will help establish how professional development improves classroom practice.

John Dewey captured the sustained nature of learning in Democracy and Education: “Education is thus a fostering, a nurturing, a cultivating, process.”

At university level, the National Universities Commission confirms a renegotiated Federal Government–ASUU agreement reached in December 2025, effective from January 2026, including a 40 per cent remuneration increase.

Reliable implementation can strengthen institutional confidence and support predictable academic calendars, helping students plan their journey from admission to graduation.

Diaspora BRIDGE complements these efforts through expertise and knowledge exchange. The brochure reports 1,141 registered experts, 107 tertiary institutions and 16,675 student beneficiaries. The ministry describes the initiative as supporting research, innovation and institutional partnerships in collaboration with TETFund.

FROM OPPORTUNITY TO NATIONAL PRODUCTIVITY

For parents and prospective beneficiaries, clear information about eligibility, applications and participating institutions connects policy with practical opportunity. Communities also need accessible progress reports showing who receives support and what changes follow.

The Yoruba proverb “Omo tí a kò ko ni yóò gbé ilé tí a ko tà”—“The child who is not taught will sell the house that was built”—reminds us that nurturing children safeguards the future being constructed.

As Nelson Mandela stated: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

The ultimate measure of Nigeria’s education reset will be found in classrooms, workplaces and households: children who read with understanding, students who complete their courses, and young people whose skills earn them a living.

Sustained delivery can make education a stronger bridge between ambition and opportunity—and help ensure that the circumstances into which a Nigerian child is born do not determine how far that child can go.

NATIONAL PATRIOTS POSITION

National Patriots commends President Tinubu’s performance in advancing education through university reforms, teacher development, technical training and support for girls. These efforts deserve recognition and a second term to sustain continuity and consolidate progress. NESRI provides a framework for wider opportunity. Effective implementation, backed by sustained funding and transparent reporting, is expected to deliver lasting benefits for learners and families. Wider access to learning and practical skills can help more Nigerians improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to national development.

•Princess Gloria Adebajo-Fraser, MFR, MBA, MIoD, FIPMD

President, National Patriots

Member, APC-PCC Strategic Communications Team 2027

Recipient, Icon of Leadership Award — Institute of Policy, Management and Development