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Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday recorded a sharp reversal, closing lower, as the market capitalisation dropped by N2.3 trillion to N161.880 trillion on profit-taking in Dangote Cement Plc, and 23 others.

As Dangote Cement dropped by 9.99 per cent, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) declined by 3,491.13 basis points, or 1.38 per cent to close at 249,318.65 basis points. Also, market capitalisation lost N2.3 trillion to close at N161.88 trillion.

The downturn was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Dangote Cement, Nigerian Exchange Group, Red Star Express, John Holt and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

Despite the overall market decline, investor sentiment remained positive, with 26 stocks advancing against 24 decliners. Cadbury Nigeria emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent to close at N62.70, per share. Livestock Feeds followed with a gain of 9.87 per cent to close at N12.80, while Africa Prudential up by 9.80 per cent to close at N11.20, per share.

International Breweries rose by 9.78 per cent to close at N10.10, while eTranzact International appreciated by 7.81 per cent to close at N17.25, per share.

On the other side, Dangote Cement led others on the losers’ chart with 9.99 per cent to close at N1,323.00, per share. John Holt followed with a decline of 9.71 per cent to close at N7.90, while Red Star Express shed 9.60 per cent to close at N11.30, per share.

R.T. Briscoe went down by 6.67 per cent to close at N7.70, while Caverton Offshore Support Group depreciated by 4.17 per cent to close at N4.60, per share.

Meanwhile, trading activity weakened across all key indicators, as the number of deals, trading volume, and market turnover declined by 19.01 per cent, 16.27 per cent, and 12.93 per cent to 31,041 transactions, 564.06 million shares, and N22.77 billion, respectively.

Also, the total volume of trade declined by 16.27 per cent to 564.058 million units, valued at N22.767 billion, and exchanged in 31,041 deals. Transactions in the shares of NEM Insurance led the activity with 131.220 million shares worth N2.628 billion. FCMB Group followed with account of 62.994 million shares valued at N686.589 million, while Access Holdings traded 39.042 million shares valued at N1.052 billion.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings traded 22.599 million shares worth N3.729 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 21.074 million shares worth N2.436 billion.

On market outlook, Cowry Assets Management Limited said, “we expect cautious trading to persist in the near term as investors reassess their positions following the market’s recent decline, with profit-taking in heavyweight stocks likely to constrain recovery efforts. Nevertheless, the positive market breadth suggests that underlying buying interest remains evident in selected counters, which could provide some support to market performance.”