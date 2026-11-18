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Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC has reinforced its commitment to women’s economic empowerment and enterprise development, bringing together women entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders at Bloom Weekend 2026, a two-day event designed to equip women with the knowledge, connections and resources to build and scale sustainable businesses.

Anchored on the theme, ‘Bloom into Growth: From Business Owner to CEO’, this year’s edition focused on the transition from running a business to building a structured, professionally managed enterprise capable of achieving sustainable growth.

The conversations centred on the realities of business expansion, with participants exploring the importance of effective leadership, financial discipline, sound business structures and strategic planning in moving enterprises beyond their early stages.

The first day featured the Ladies at the Table Empowerment Series (LATTES), alongside a series of practical masterclasses designed to provide participants with actionable insights for their entrepreneurial and professional journeys.

Speaking on the initiative in Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo, said: “Many businesses begin with an idea, a skill or a passion, but sustainable growth requires more than determination. It requires structure, sound financial management, access to the right capital, a trusted brand and effective leadership. Bloom Weekend is about equipping women entrepreneurs to make that shift, to think beyond where their businesses are today and build for where they want to be tomorrow.”

The two-day experience reflected Stanbic IBTC’s wider commitment to women’s empowerment and enterprise development. By combining leadership conversations and practical business learning with opportunities for greater visibility and connection, Bloom Weekend provided women with support across different stages of their growth journeys.