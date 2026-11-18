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Kayode Tokede

Despite reduced yields, the total subscriptions to FGN Bonds in 11 months of 2026 surged to N17.1 trillion, bond auction results by the Debt Management Office (DMO) has shown.

The high subscriptions for FGN bonds, according to THISDAY findings, is on the backdrop of large institutional investors demand.

Also, attractive high interest rates encouraged pension funds, banks, insurance companies among others to lock in returns.

The FGN Bond auction was boosted by sustained government reliance on the domestic debt market to fund fiscal obligations amid constrained external financing conditions.

According to the FGN bond auction results obtained by THISDAY, the government through the DMO in 11 months of 2026 offered to raise N12.1 trillion through the bond market with the intention of bridging the budget deficit.

The debt office, according to its monthly FGN auction results, however, raised an estimated N9.8 trillion in 11 months 2026, returning an estimated N7.32 trillion to inventors.

In its November 2026 FGN bond auction, DMO allotted N1.42 trillion to investors, with stop rates settling below the N1.21 trillion recorded at the October auction.

The DMO reopened four FGN bonds worth N2 trillion, attracting total bids of N1.81 trillion, representing 90.51per cent of the amount offered.

According to the DMO’s November auction results, stop rates ranged from 16.89% to 16.99%, compared with marginal rates of 16.99% to 17.29% in October.

At the FGN bond auction for the month of October 2026, the DMO reopened the FEB 2034, SEP-2036 and JUN-2038 bonds, offering a total of N1.75 trillion.

Total demand settled at N1.75 trillion (bid-to-offer: 1.0x), with the DMO eventually allotting N1.21 trillion (bid-to-cover: 1.4x).

The stop rates on the SEP-2036 and JUN-2038 bonds, which were on-the-run at the previous auction, expanded by 50basis points and 34 basis points to settle at 17.29per cent and 17.19per cent, respectively. The FEB-2034 bond settled at 16.99per cent.

The amount offered by DMO increased from N1trillion in September 2026 to N1.75 trillion reported in October 2026, about 75 per cent which is part of a N5.75 trillion fourth‑quarter (Q4) 2026 bond programme.

DMO planned offers will be conducted across three auction dates in October, November and December, with the largest monthly amount scheduled for November and December at N2 trillion each.

The widespread bid rates, ranging from 15.00per cent to 22.60per cent, also point to divergent investor expectations around inflation, monetary policy direction, and future interest rate movements.

The N17.1 trillion total subscription in the 11 months of 2026 by investors is a reflection that investors, most especially the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) tend to invest in risk-free instruments, of which FGN Bond and Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) offer to the investing public.

As gathered by THISDAY, PFAs have played a critical role in partaking in the FGN bond market. THISDAY also gathered that the DMO, since the beginning of the year, has continually re-opened some FGN Bonds amid modest interest rates in its moves to attract investors.

Analysts attributed the strong demand for FGN bonds to modest yields, stressing that the over-subscription also revealed that investors have confidence in the federal government’s ability to meet its debt obligations.

The appetite for FGN bonds indicates that PFAs, and Nigerian investors prefer investment instruments with less volatility that assures them of their capital returns albeit with low yield on investment.