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Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The federal government has stepped up preparations for the rollout of the second phase of the National Single Window Project with a sensitisation exercise for exporters in Kano State.

Speaking at the event, the Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, explained that the initiative was introduced to address the challenges exporters face in documentation and regulatory compliance.

He said the second phase of the project which focuses on exports, is scheduled to commence on December 14, 2026.

According to him, the Single Window will serve as a centralised digital platform where exporters can submit their documents once, with relevant government agencies accessing the same portal to process approvals.

He added that “the system is expected to reduce delays, cut down multiple physical visits to government offices and make Nigeria’s export process more competitive.”

Also speaking, the Regional Coordinator of the NEPC, North-West, Ajayi Nnamdi Malik, said the platform would eliminate duplication and simplify trade procedures.

Malik noted that in the past, exporters had to contend with multiple documentation processes, overlapping charges and separate engagements with different agencies.