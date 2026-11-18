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Founder & CEO at The Offshore Lab, Mr. Emeka Obiwulu, in this interview said Nigeria is making a significant investment in Infrastructure, coupled with challenges the country is facing in the area of execution of critical projects. He speaks with Kayode Tokede on the journey of becoming an entrepreneur, the company’s approach to delivering projects across critical sectors, among other issues.

Nigeria continues to invest in infrastructure and community development, yet many projects struggle to deliver lasting value. In your experience, what are the biggest challenges affecting project execution, and how can they be addressed?



I think it is important to recognise that Nigeria is making significant investments in infrastructure, and there are opportunities to improve the value we derive from those investments.



One of the biggest challenges is what happens before construction begins. If a project starts without a clearly defined scope, credible cost estimates, proper risk and environmental impact assessments and an understanding of its long-term operational requirements, many of the problems that emerge during execution may already have been built into the project.



We often discuss cost overruns and delays as though they are isolated problems. In reality, they can be symptoms of weaknesses in planning, coordination or project controls.



Maintenance is another important consideration. Infrastructure requires ongoing investment, technical capacity and clear operational responsibility. These cannot be treated as issues to resolve after commissioning.



I also believe we need to be more deliberate about using infrastructure investment to strengthen local engineering expertise, develop suppliers and create productive employment.



The government has an important role to play through policy, infrastructure investment and institutional leadership. The private sector can complement these efforts with technical expertise, innovation and delivery capacity.



The opportunity is to strengthen collaboration and apply greater discipline throughout the project lifecycle. Ultimately, we should assess infrastructure investment not only by the amount committed or the number of projects completed, but by the economic and social value those assets continue to generate.

What inspired you to establish The Offshore Lab, and what gaps did you identify in Nigeria’s approach to infrastructure development and social investment project delivery?



Opportunity, passion and a desire to solve practical problems were what brought me to entrepreneurship. Having spent over two decades working in engineering and project delivery across different markets, one thing became increasingly clear to me: Nigeria does not lack ambition, ideas or talented people. The bigger challenge has often been translating those resources into infrastructure that works, delivers value and remains functional over time. I had seen technically sound investments lose value when planning, delivery and the arrangements for long-term use were treated separately.

We have seen significant investments in infrastructure and social development, but the conversation tends to focus heavily on what has been built or how much has been spent. We do not always pay enough attention to whether those investments are achieving their intended purpose, how they will be maintained or what happens after the project team leaves.



That thinking influenced the establishment of The Offshore Lab. I wanted to build a company that could bring together engineering, technology, strategic thinking and local expertise to address the entire project lifecycle, from identifying a need to delivering a solution and ensuring that it can be sustained.

For me, infrastructure is ultimately an economic and social development tool. A well-designed ICT centre should contribute to skills development and employability. A water project should improve access to safe water and reduce the burden on households. The real value lies in what the infrastructure enables people and institutions to achieve.

Could you take us through your professional journey and the experiences that prepared you to become an entrepreneur?



My professional journey spans more than 20 years in engineering and complex project delivery, across diverse operating environments. This experience has provided me with a strong grounding in the technical, commercial and operational dimensions of project execution, including the delivery of time-critical, energy-security projects under demanding and often extreme conditions, such as offshore operations in the North Sea during the harsh winter months.

I learnt quickly that successful project delivery requires much more than engineering competence. You need sound planning, financial discipline, effective stakeholder management and a clear understanding of how the asset will operate after completion.



Working across different markets also reinforced the importance of building local technical capacity. Countries that consistently deliver successful infrastructure projects do not rely solely on external expertise. They invest in their people, institutions and systems so that knowledge and capability remain within the economy.



Over time, I became interested in how these principles could be applied more deliberately in Nigeria. That eventually led me into entrepreneurship and the establishment of The Offshore Lab.



Building a business has been a different learning experience altogether. Beyond technical expertise, it requires resilience, commercial judgement and the ability to bring people together around a shared objective. Perhaps the most important lesson has been that having a good idea or solution is only the starting point. You must be able to articulate its value convincingly, inspire confidence in its potential and secure genuine buy-in from your team, partners, clients and other stakeholders.



You must also build the partnerships, systems and capabilities required to deliver it successfully.

What is the vision behind The Offshore Lab, and how has that vision evolved since the company was established?



Our vision has always been to use engineering, technology and innovation to solve practical problems and create lasting value.

What has evolved is our understanding of how broadly that value should be defined. We started with a strong focus on technical solutions and project delivery. Today, we increasingly look at the economic, social and institutional outcomes that those projects can enable.



That is reflected in the diversity of our work, from infrastructure projects such as the remodelling of Arrival Wing E at Murtala Muhammed International Airport to technology and educational initiatives such as SchoolBox and CreekBridge designed to strengthen learning and technical capacity across Nigeria.

Although these projects serve different purposes, they are connected by a common principle: infrastructure should not be treated as an end in itself.

Our ambition is to continue building The Offshore Lab into an integrated project delivery company that can take a problem from concept through execution while helping clients and communities develop the capacity to sustain the solution.



Ultimately, we want to be judged not simply by the projects we complete, but by the value those projects continue to create.

The Offshore Lab has worked across education, healthcare, environmental sustainability and community development. How would you describe the company’s approach to delivering projects across these sectors, and what distinguishes it from other organisations operating in this space?



Our approach is built around a fairly straightforward principle: understand the problem before designing the solution; then designing the solution that delivers lasting value.



Whether we are working on a hospital, an airport facility, an educational institution or a community development initiative, we begin by asking what the project is expected to achieve, who it is intended to serve and what conditions are necessary for it to succeed.



At The Offshore Lab, we bring together strategy, engineering, construction, technology and human-capital development. This allows us to consider the entire project lifecycle rather than treating design, construction, technology integration, operations, handover and sustainability as disconnected activities. Our distinction is in joining these disciplines around the intended outcome, so the client is not left to make separate components work together.



For example, the remodelling of Arrival Wing E at Murtala Muhammed International Airport required an understanding of how the physical environment, technology and passenger experience work together.



Our SchoolBox initiative addresses a very different challenge. It uses repurposed shipping containers to provide solar-powered learning spaces for children in underserved and displacement-affected communities. But the solution goes beyond providing a classroom. It also involves working with education authorities and local teachers to ensure that learning can take place within the existing education system. In a country with 20million out of school children, this mobile model can help take learning infrastructure closer to children who might otherwise be beyond the reach of a conventional school building.



Similarly, our work on ICT facilities and community development projects considers how infrastructure can support practical learning, technical skills and wider economic participation.



What connects these initiatives is our emphasis on integrated delivery, local participation and long-term value. We are interested in building infrastructure that is not only technically sound, but also useful, sustainable and capable of creating measurable benefits.

How does The Offshore Lab ensure that projects remain sustainable and continue to deliver value to communities long after they have been completed?

For us, sustainability starts at the design stage, not at project handover.



Before delivering a project, we consider who will operate it, what technical skills will be required, how maintenance will be managed and whether the institution or community has the capacity to sustain the infrastructure.



That influences decisions about technology, materials, training, operating systems and stakeholder participation.



Take SchoolBox, for example. Providing a functional classroom is important, but it is equally necessary to consider the teachers, curriculum, supervision and institutional partnerships that will support learning after installation. Through Junior Lab, we are also taking technology education into orphanages, disadvantaged homes and communities, turning them into learning and production nodes where young people can build practical skills, make things and see a pathway into work and enterprise.



This is why we place considerable emphasis on local participation and knowledge transfer. When the people responsible for using and managing infrastructure are involved from the beginning, there is a stronger foundation for long-term ownership.



We are also advancing a concept we call Project Impact Accounting, which encourages project owners and delivery organisations to measure not only what has been delivered, but what has changed as a result.



A completed project is an important milestone, but it is not necessarily the final measure of success. We need to understand whether the infrastructure is being used, whether it is performing as intended and whether the benefits can be sustained.



Project Impact and Community Development

The Offshore Lab has been involved in initiatives such as the ICT Centre at FUPRE, Western Delta University’s Applied Technology Centre, Campus Green Belt Project at University of Benin and Sa’adu Zungur University. What have been some of the most significant outcomes of these projects, and what lessons have they provided?



These projects demonstrate how targeted infrastructure investment can strengthen institutions while creating opportunities for young people.

At Western Delta University in Oghara, we have been delivering an Applied Technology Centre supported by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board. The objective is to strengthen the connection between academic learning and the practical technical skills required by industry.



The significance of an investment like this goes beyond the physical facility. It is about giving students access to tools and learning environments that can support technical competence, innovation and future employment opportunities.



Our environmental sustainability work also reflects this approach. At the University of Benin, the Campus Green Belt initiative involved planting 1,000 fruit-bearing trees with a drip irrigation system, creating opportunities for students to participate in environmental stewardship and practical learning. The wider Campus Green Belt ambition is to scale this model to 500 nodes of 2,000 trees each; one million trees, alongside a pipeline of 10,000 agropreneurs and green leaders. We see the network as having the potential to function as a distributed carbon sink; the realised benefit will depend on tree survival and must be measured over time. It also connects climate action with learning, livelihood and community stewardship.



We have also delivered an ICT centre at Sa’adu Zungur University in Bauchi State, supporting access to digital learning and technology infrastructure. At UNIBEN and Federal University of Otueke we are building innovation and productivity and ICT hubs.



The lesson across these initiatives is that the quality of the infrastructure matters, but so does the institution’s ability to put it to productive use.

An ICT centre creates the greatest value when students are developing relevant skills, educators are able to integrate the technology into teaching and the institution can maintain the facility. Similarly, the success of a green initiative should be assessed over time through the survival of the trees, environmental benefits and continued participation.



That is the direction in which we believe social investment needs to move: from celebrating project completion to demonstrating lasting outcomes.

Beyond delivering physical infrastructure, how can social investment projects contribute to economic empowerment, job creation and skills development within host communities?



I believe one of the greatest opportunities in social investment is to connect infrastructure development more deliberately with economic participation.

Every project has the potential to create value at different levels. During construction or implementation, there are opportunities for local employment, procurement and supplier participation. After completion, the infrastructure itself can support skills development, productivity, entrepreneurship and access to essential services.



Consider an ICT centre. The immediate output may be a facility equipped with computers and learning technology. But its greater economic value comes when young people acquire skills they can use in employment, enterprise development or further innovation.



The same principle applies to SchoolBox. By helping children in displacement-affected communities access education, we are addressing an immediate infrastructure gap while supporting the longer-term development of human capital. At Badamia Home learners progress from computer and SolidWorks training to advanced CAD and practical fabrication; market-ready items are designed and fabricated at the Home’s Makerspace.



This is particularly important in Nigeria, where we have a large and talented young population. We need to ensure that investments in infrastructure are also investments in the capabilities required to drive economic growth.



For businesses undertaking social investment, I think the opportunity is to move beyond isolated interventions and consider how projects can strengthen local economic ecosystems.



That means asking practical questions about the skills being transferred, the opportunities created for local suppliers and the institutions that will remain stronger because of the investment.

There is increasing pressure on organisations to demonstrate measurable returns on social investment. How does The Offshore Lab measure the success of its projects, and what indicators are most important when assessing long-term impact?



Traditionally, project success has been measured through cost, schedule, quality and whether the agreed scope was delivered. Those measures remain essential, but they do not tell the complete story.



A project can be delivered on time and within budget without necessarily achieving the outcome for which it was commissioned.



This is the thinking behind our approach to Project Impact Accounting. We believe organisations should apply greater discipline to understanding and measuring the economic, social, environmental and institutional value created by their investments.

The indicators will naturally depend on the project.



For an ICT centre, we would want to understand how frequently the facility is being used, how many people are accessing training, what competencies are being developed and whether the infrastructure is supporting meaningful educational or economic opportunities.



For a community water project, the important questions include the reliability and quality of water supply, the number of households benefiting, the time saved and whether the community has the capacity to maintain the system.



For an environmental initiative, planting trees is the starting point. We should also be interested in their survival, biodiversity benefits, maintenance and the extent to which communities or institutions remain involved.



Importantly, meaningful impact measurement begins before implementation. You need to understand the original problem, establish a baseline and define the outcomes you expect the project to achieve.



Not every benefit can be immediately quantified, and we should be careful not to claim outcomes without sufficient evidence. But the more deliberately we measure performance and learn from it, the better we can design future investments.



For me, the central question is not simply whether we delivered what was promised. It is whether that investment has made a meaningful and lasting difference.

Industry Perspectives and Growth

What role should collaboration between government, private sector organisations and local communities play in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges and ensuring that social investment delivers meaningful outcomes?



Collaboration is fundamental because the scale and complexity of Nigeria’s infrastructure needs require the combined strengths of government, private enterprise and local communities.



The government provides the policy direction, institutional frameworks and public investment needed to support development. The private sector brings complementary expertise, technology, capital and execution capacity. Communities contribute local knowledge and play an important role in ensuring that solutions respond to actual needs.



We have seen the value of this approach in projects such as the remodelling of Arrival Wing E at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, which brought together public institutions and private-sector partners to improve an important national facility.



SchoolBox provides another example. Our work with education authorities and existing teachers helps ensure that the infrastructure supports the formal education system rather than operating as a disconnected intervention.



These partnerships work best when there is clarity around responsibilities, shared objectives and what each stakeholder is expected to contribute. CreekBridge, with Renaissance Africa Energy Company and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, is an example of the longer view; we are developing an education and skills pipeline that we hope to continue operating over the next 30 years; with each phase of scaling, building on the foundation and capacity created by the last.



I also believe there is a significant opportunity to strengthen collaboration around local technical capacity. Nigeria’s infrastructure ambitions should create opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians, contractors and young professionals to acquire practical experience and develop the expertise required for future projects.



The objective should be to build partnerships that deliver immediate results while leaving institutions, businesses and communities better equipped for the future.

What have been the major drivers of The Offshore Lab’s growth, and what opportunities do you see for expanding the company’s services and impact across Nigeria and potentially other markets?



Our growth has been driven largely by the experience we have built in delivering complex projects, the trust of our partners and our ability to apply our expertise across different sectors.



Over time, we have developed capabilities that bring together engineering, infrastructure, technology and institutional development. This has allowed us to work on projects ranging from airport facilities and technology infrastructure to education and community development.

One important lesson from this experience is that many of the challenges organisations face are interconnected. A technology investment may also require training and institutional support. An infrastructure project may depend on stakeholder engagement, operational planning and long-term maintenance.

Being able to address these requirements in an integrated way creates opportunities for us to deliver greater value.

Looking ahead, we see considerable potential in applied technology, digital education, sustainable infrastructure, environmental projects and human-capital development.



Across Africa, there is growing recognition that infrastructure investment needs to support economic competitiveness, local capacity and sustainable development.



However, we are not interested in expansion simply for the sake of increasing our footprint. Growth has to be supported by the right capabilities, partnerships and a clear understanding of the markets and communities we intend to serve.



Our priority is to continue strengthening our delivery model in Nigeria while exploring opportunities where our experience can address similar challenges in other African markets.

Looking ahead to the next five years, what are your priorities for The Offshore Lab, and what legacy would you like the company to build?



Over the next five years, our priority is to deepen our capabilities as an integrated project delivery company and continue developing solutions that address important infrastructure and human-capital needs.



We want to strengthen our work in technology infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, sustainable development and institutional capacity building, while expanding the partnerships that make these interventions possible.



I am particularly interested in the relationship between people, infrastructure investment and economic productivity. Nigeria has enormous potential, especially in its young population, but that potential must be supported by the right facilities, skills, systems and opportunities.



We also want to contribute to a broader shift in how project success is defined and measured. Through our work on Project Impact Accounting, we hope to encourage greater attention to the value that projects create beyond physical completion.

For me, legacy is not simply about the number or scale of projects a company delivers.



It is about whether those projects continue to serve their purpose, whether people have gained useful skills, whether institutions have become stronger and whether communities are better positioned to create opportunities for themselves.



If, in the years ahead, The Offshore Lab is recognised as a company that helped turn infrastructure investment into lasting economic and social value, that would be a legacy worth building.